Jackson Lake Association Ii Inc

Hosted by

Jackson Lake Association Ii Inc

About this event

Jackson Lake Poker Run 2026

180 Dam Rd

Jackson, GA 30233, USA

General Admission + 3 extra cards
$60

Your admission for a hand in the poker run. You will pick the cards up from 6 docks around the lake. This contains your armband, which is required to participate in the poker run. This purchase includes 3 extra cards.

General Admission + 2 extra cards
$55

Your admission for a hand in the poker run. You will pick the cards up from 6 docks around the lake. This contains your armband, which is required to participate in the poker run. This purchase includes 2 extra cards.

General Admission + 1 extra card
$50

Your admission for a hand in the poker run. You will pick the cards up from 6 docks around the lake. This contains your armband, which is required to participate in the poker run. This purchase includes 1 extra cards.

General Admission (No Extra Cards)
$45

Your admission for a hand in the poker run. You will pick the cards up from 6 docks around the lake. This contains your armband, which is required to participate in the poker run. This purchase includes no extra cards.

JLA member card
Free

Jackson Lake Association members get an extra card if membership dues are paid. This will be verified. If you are not a member, register now at https://www.jlaga.org/ to be eligible for your extra card. Each JLA member must purchase their hands separately to get the free card.

50/50 Raffle Tickets Sponsored by Cronic
$20
Get 5 tickets for $20

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