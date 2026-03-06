Jackson's Sushi for a Year

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About this event
Starting bid
• Winner can order two sushi rolls valued at up to $45 per week for 52 weeks.
• Maximum annual value $2350.00
• Offer valid for dine-in or in-person takeout only (no online ordering or delivery).
• Limit one redemption per week; unused weekly value does not roll over.
• Alcohol, tax, and gratuity not included.
• Nontransferable value; valid only for the winner.
• Expires 12 months from the date of issue.
• Cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts.
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