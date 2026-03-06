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Oldsmar Cares

About this event

Sales closed

Jackson's Sushi for a Year

Jackson's Sushi for a Year
$300

Starting bid

• Winner can order two sushi rolls valued at up to $45 per week for 52 weeks. 

• Maximum annual value $2350.00 

• Offer valid for dine-in or in-person takeout only (no online ordering or delivery).

• Limit one redemption per week; unused weekly value does not roll over. 

• Alcohol, tax, and gratuity not included. 

• Nontransferable value; valid only for the winner. 

• Expires 12 months from the date of issue. 

• Cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts.

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