Jackson's Sushi for a Year

• Winner can order two sushi rolls valued at up to $45 per week for 52 weeks.

• Maximum annual value $2350.00

• Offer valid for dine-in or in-person takeout only (no online ordering or delivery).

• Limit one redemption per week; unused weekly value does not roll over.

• Alcohol, tax, and gratuity not included.

• Nontransferable value; valid only for the winner.

• Expires 12 months from the date of issue.

• Cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts.