Jacksonville Bourbon Whiskey Fest 2025 LIVE Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Graciously donated by one of our very own members, Ryan True, we have a complete set of all 10 Four Roses recipes. Every bottle is a Master Distiller pick directly from the bottle shop in Cox's Creek, KY.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Broudy's Liquors, we offer a bottle from the 2024 BTAC Lineup -- Thomas H. Handy:
The 2024 Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey from Buffalo Trace Distillery continues the legacy of unfiltered, barrel-proof rye whiskey. Aged over six years and bottled at a bold 127.2 proof, this release builds on the historic recipe inspired by Thomas H. Handy, the bartender credited with popularizing rye whiskey in the original Sazerac cocktail.
Starting bid
2025 Florida market only release. A shortbarrel pick dubbed "Ryeami Vice" with just 91 bottles produced of this 12 year aged Rye Whiskey bottled at 122.4 proof.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by one of our very own member, JP Meyers, we offer this SIGNED and limited bottling of 15 Year American Whiskey coming in at 125 proof:
This Barrel Proof American Whiskey was poured from second fill charred American oak barrels in commemoration of the 28th anniversary of the Battle of Mogadishu. On October 3rd, 1993, U.S. Forces met orders to capture Somali warlord Mohammed Farah Aidid as part of Operation Gothic Serpent. Hooten Young president and retired Delta Force MSgt. Norm Hooten helped lead this gruesome 18-hour mission for survival — a story eventually retold in Black Hawk Down.
Starting bid
This 2024 limited bottling of Tennessee Whiskey only available from Peg Leg Porker distillery has been finished through their hickory charcoal filtering process.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by our very own member, Warren Cook, this Stagg Jr., also known as "BTAC Killer," was released in 2019 at 132.3 proof.
Stagg Jr. Batch 12 (Summer 2019) is known for its intense heat and flavor, with reviewers describing notes of caramel, brown sugar, oak, and dark fruits like cherry and raisin, balanced by complex layers of tobacco, leather, and spices. Many praised its syrupy richness, bold complexity, and long, satisfying finish, often comparing it favorably to other barrel-proof bourbons and even George T. Stagg.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by one of our very own members, Warren Cook, we have a limited store pick release of EH Taylor Single Barrel from Shore's Liquors.
Starting bid
Donated by one of our very own members, Ernie Casas. This highly collectible, sealed vintage item is from a Decanter series Inspired by the King Tutankhamun exhibit that toured the US from 1976 to 1979, the original Michter's distillery released a series of King Tut-themed decanters in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Starting bid
2 Bottles graciously donated by Broudy's Liquors, as well as our very own JBWS members Stephanie and Donald Rockhold.
We offer as a pair, a 2024 Limited Release Michters Barrel Strength Rye Whiskey, as well as a 2023 Limited Release Michters 10 Year Rye release.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Broudy's Liquors, we offer one of the more sought after expressions within the Blanton's lineup. This Straight from the Barrel expression was bottled at 130.3 proof, with a dump date of 8-6-24. Topper letter is a "T."
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Broudy's Liquors. This limited Private Select release is bottled at 112 proof. The oak finishing stave profile is as follows:
Starting bid
This barrel once held our JBWS 13 1/2 year Rye whiskey pick that was released this year in 2025. This would make a perfect project or centerpiece for any whiskey connoisseur who is looking to upgrade their whiskey room profile.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Jacksontucky owner Victor Chief Bourbon Officer!
2025 limited release, single barrel with only 150 bottles produced. This Barrel Strength Rye was aged 6 years in the Jacksonville climate, tucked away aging deep in a remote barn. Mashbill is 73/15/12. Bottled at 122 proof for the perfect sip!
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Hooten Young
Limited release 16 year American Whiskey. Mashbill of 99% corn 1% Malted Barley. Bottled at 125 proof. BOTTLE SIGNED BY BOTH OWNERS!!!
Also comes with 20 Hooten Young Ma Deuce Cigars shaped like a 50 Cal round
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Michters!
2025 Michters 10 Year Rye
SIGNED BY DAN MCKEE!
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!