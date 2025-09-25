Jacksonville Bourbon Whiskey Fest 2025 LIVE Auction

Graciously donated by one of our very own member, JP Meyers, we offer this SIGNED and limited bottling of 15 Year American Whiskey coming in at 125 proof:





This Barrel Proof American Whiskey was poured from second fill charred American oak barrels in commemoration of the 28th anniversary of the Battle of Mogadishu. On October 3rd, 1993, U.S. Forces met orders to capture Somali warlord Mohammed Farah Aidid as part of Operation Gothic Serpent. Hooten Young president and retired Delta Force MSgt. Norm Hooten helped lead this gruesome 18-hour mission for survival — a story eventually retold in Black Hawk Down.