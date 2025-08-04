Sales closed

Jacksonville Bourbon Whiskey Fest 2025 SILENT Auction

Pick-up location

4812 W Deer Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246, USA

OF SiB Bourbon + OF SiB Rye item
$150

Graciously donated by Chris Caska.


The Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon is a limited 2021 release store pick from Riverside Liquors. Barrel is from Warehouse L, Floor 3, 130.2 proof.


The Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye is a barrel from Warehouse H, Floor 7, 129.6 proof.

1792 Pair (Full Proof SP+SiB) item
$100

Graciously donated by Chris Caska and Donald & Stephanie Rockhold.


1792 Full Proof Broudy's Liquors Store Pick bottled at 125 proof. This1792 Full Proof store pick is a high-proof bourbon with a dense, rich, and complex flavor profile, featuring notes of dark caramel, vanilla, oak, and baking spices, as well as a thick, oily mouthfeel and a long, punchy finish.


1792 Singe Barrel profile is a blend of vanilla, oak, and caramel, with some light notes of spice, chocolate, and fruit. Bottled at 98.6 proof.

2021 Sam Adam's Utopias item
$200

Graciously donated by Broudy's Liquors.


Released in 2021, at 28% ABV, Samuel Adams Utopias is aged with Balaton cherries admired for their slightly sweet, tart taste. Aging the finished blend with this unique fruit gives 2021 Utopias enhanced black cherry and dark fruit flavor, with hints of maple and vanilla. For the first time they also aged a portion of the blend in Sauternes French Oak Wine casks, which brings subtle notes of honeyed apricot and caramel to the rich layers of flavor.

Yamazaki Single Malt Japanese 12 Year Whisky item
$150

Graciously donated by Broudy's Liquors.


Yamazaki 12 Year is a well-regarded, smooth, and approachable Japanese single malt whisky, praised for its aromatic and delicate fruity notes (like pear, pineapple, and orange) balanced with vanilla, spices (cinnamon, clove), and subtle oak from American and Japanese Mizunara casks.

Bushmills 16 Year Single Malt Irish Whiskey item
$100

Graciously donated by Golden Ox - Duval Station.


At 80 proof, Bushmills 16 Year Old is a rare gem, beloved by whiskey aficionados for its distinctive port finish. This 100% malted barley whiskey is triple-distilled and aged in bourbon, sherry, and port casks, resulting in a rich tapestry of flavors. With notes of ripe fruit, toffee, and a hint of nuttiness, it's bottled at 80 proof. This "3-wood whiskey" is an experience, earning its place as a cult favorite among those who appreciate the finer things in life.


2025 Willett Rye 8 Year item
$200

2025 Florida Market limited release. Dubbed "Magic 8 Ball," this extremely limited 8 year rye is bottled at 108 proof. Bottle number is 142 of 175, barrel #2438.

Oban Single Malt Scotch Whisky Duo item
$80

Graciously donated by Stephanie and Donald Rockhold.


Bottle 1: Oban-Bay Reserve Single Malt Scotch. Game of Thrones Knights of the Watch limited release in an 8 bottle GoT limited release set.


Bottle 2: Oban Little Bay is a No-Age-Statement (NAS) single malt scotch with a profile of fruit, spice, and a touch of coastal salinity, often featuring notes of orange, clove, and honey. While it possesses a warming, oily texture with a long, drying finish

4 Bottle Willett Package item
$150

Graciously donated by Mitchell Browning


If you are a fan of Willett bourbon, then this 4-bottle pack is for you!


This Willett 4-Bottle Set includes:

  • Willett 4 Year Rye
  • Pre 2020 Pure Kentucky (wax top)
  • Pre 2020 Johnny Drum (wax top)
  • Pre 2020 Old Bardstown (wax top)
Buffalo Trace 4-Bottle Starter Kit item
$250

Graciously donated by Broudy's Liquors and Stephanie and Donald Rockhold.


If you have been looking for an amazing Buffalo Trace starter pack then look no further! This 4-bottle kit comes with exactly the kind of bourbon you will need for an evening of sipping and mixed cocktails. This kit includes:

  • Elmer T. Lee
  • Eagle Rare 10 Year
  • E.H. Taylor Small Batch
  • Weller Antique 107 (OWA)
Frey Ranch Package item
$150

Graciously donated by Chris from Frey Ranch and Warren Cook.


This 2 bottle package comes with a Distillers Reserve Private Barrel Select Wheat Whiskey at 121.78 proof, and a NCF Straight Bourbon Whiskey Four Grain bottled at 90 proof. This package also comes with:

  • a frey Ranch ice cube mold
  • 2 coasters
  • Frey Ranch bandana
  • Frey Ranch oversized coffee mug
Dark Arts Bourbon Barrel from JBWS Pick item
$100

Take home this used empty bourbon barrel from pur Dark Arts JBWS pick from 2025. This would make a perfect table or centerpiece in any connoisseur’s whiskey bar.

Drew Estate Tumbler Bundle item
$75

Graciously donated by Island Girl.


Comes with

  • Limited edition (6) Drew Estate cigars
  • $25 gift card to Island Girl
  • Drew Estate Tumbler
  • Island Girl T-Shirt

