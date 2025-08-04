Jacksonville Bourbon Whiskey Fest 2025 SILENT Auction

Starting bid
Graciously donated by Chris Caska.
The Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon is a limited 2021 release store pick from Riverside Liquors. Barrel is from Warehouse L, Floor 3, 130.2 proof.
The Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye is a barrel from Warehouse H, Floor 7, 129.6 proof.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Chris Caska and Donald & Stephanie Rockhold.
1792 Full Proof Broudy's Liquors Store Pick bottled at 125 proof. This1792 Full Proof store pick is a high-proof bourbon with a dense, rich, and complex flavor profile, featuring notes of dark caramel, vanilla, oak, and baking spices, as well as a thick, oily mouthfeel and a long, punchy finish.
1792 Singe Barrel profile is a blend of vanilla, oak, and caramel, with some light notes of spice, chocolate, and fruit. Bottled at 98.6 proof.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Broudy's Liquors.
Released in 2021, at 28% ABV, Samuel Adams Utopias is aged with Balaton cherries admired for their slightly sweet, tart taste. Aging the finished blend with this unique fruit gives 2021 Utopias enhanced black cherry and dark fruit flavor, with hints of maple and vanilla. For the first time they also aged a portion of the blend in Sauternes French Oak Wine casks, which brings subtle notes of honeyed apricot and caramel to the rich layers of flavor.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Broudy's Liquors.
Yamazaki 12 Year is a well-regarded, smooth, and approachable Japanese single malt whisky, praised for its aromatic and delicate fruity notes (like pear, pineapple, and orange) balanced with vanilla, spices (cinnamon, clove), and subtle oak from American and Japanese Mizunara casks.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Golden Ox - Duval Station.
At 80 proof, Bushmills 16 Year Old is a rare gem, beloved by whiskey aficionados for its distinctive port finish. This 100% malted barley whiskey is triple-distilled and aged in bourbon, sherry, and port casks, resulting in a rich tapestry of flavors. With notes of ripe fruit, toffee, and a hint of nuttiness, it's bottled at 80 proof. This "3-wood whiskey" is an experience, earning its place as a cult favorite among those who appreciate the finer things in life.
Starting bid
2025 Florida Market limited release. Dubbed "Magic 8 Ball," this extremely limited 8 year rye is bottled at 108 proof. Bottle number is 142 of 175, barrel #2438.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Stephanie and Donald Rockhold.
Bottle 1: Oban-Bay Reserve Single Malt Scotch. Game of Thrones Knights of the Watch limited release in an 8 bottle GoT limited release set.
Bottle 2: Oban Little Bay is a No-Age-Statement (NAS) single malt scotch with a profile of fruit, spice, and a touch of coastal salinity, often featuring notes of orange, clove, and honey. While it possesses a warming, oily texture with a long, drying finish
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Mitchell Browning
If you are a fan of Willett bourbon, then this 4-bottle pack is for you!
This Willett 4-Bottle Set includes:
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Broudy's Liquors and Stephanie and Donald Rockhold.
If you have been looking for an amazing Buffalo Trace starter pack then look no further! This 4-bottle kit comes with exactly the kind of bourbon you will need for an evening of sipping and mixed cocktails. This kit includes:
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Chris from Frey Ranch and Warren Cook.
This 2 bottle package comes with a Distillers Reserve Private Barrel Select Wheat Whiskey at 121.78 proof, and a NCF Straight Bourbon Whiskey Four Grain bottled at 90 proof. This package also comes with:
Starting bid
Take home this used empty bourbon barrel from pur Dark Arts JBWS pick from 2025. This would make a perfect table or centerpiece in any connoisseur’s whiskey bar.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by Island Girl.
Comes with
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!