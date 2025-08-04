Jacksonville Bourbon Whiskey Fest 2025 SILENT Auction

Graciously donated by Chris Caska and Donald & Stephanie Rockhold.





1792 Full Proof Broudy's Liquors Store Pick bottled at 125 proof. This1792 Full Proof store pick is a high-proof bourbon with a dense, rich, and complex flavor profile, featuring notes of dark caramel, vanilla, oak, and baking spices, as well as a thick, oily mouthfeel and a long, punchy finish.





1792 Singe Barrel profile is a blend of vanilla, oak, and caramel, with some light notes of spice, chocolate, and fruit. Bottled at 98.6 proof.