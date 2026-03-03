Jacksonville Dance Theatre's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Good for 4 Center Icemen 2026/2027 Home Game Tickets. (Depending on seating availability)
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Up to 12 people- 90 minutes and includes 8 bottles of wine and a wine consultant.
Value: $415
Starting bid
Up to 12 people- 90 minutes and includes 8 bottles of wine and a wine consultant.
Value: $415
Starting bid
Need to give a little karma? This gift is packed with three shower delights that'll have anyone you give it to singing in and out of the shower.
(Vegan) Karma Soap: 3.5 oz
(Vegan) Orange Shower Scrub 4.5 oz.
(Vegan) Good Karma... Everyone Needs Some Shower Gel. 3.3 oz.
Value: $40
Starting bid
Family Photo Session
Value: $315
Starting bid
Enjoy 3 Private Pilates sessions by 2025 Jax Best Pilates Studio owner Jen Walker at Jen Pilates.
Value: $285
Starting bid
Indigo Arts & Wellness offers a membership program designed for consistent, creative self-care, providing access to live monthly workshops, on-demand content, and daily art journaling prompts to foster mental and emotional well-being. Memberships are geared toward non-clinical, holistic wellness experiences. This would be a 6 month membership.
Value: $132
Starting bid
Headed Everywhere designed gym bag and hat.
Value: $110
Starting bid
We are a catering service for all occasions, dinner parties, showers, business lunches, all celebrations!
Value: $50
Starting bid
Born from a vision to create a space where independent thinkers, creators, and change makers could come together, free from constraints.
We strive to provide a haven for those who seek to express their unique voice and vision.
Value: $350 toward space rental fees
Starting bid
Enjoy Jacksonville's professional baseball team in the 2026 season.
Value: $68 towards ticket purchase
Starting bid
Value $300
Starting bid
Tote, 1 Free class, 2 Family admission passes. A magnet and a sticker.
Value: $120
Starting bid
$50 Gift card and bottle of festbier
Value: $70
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!