Jacksonville Dance Theatre's Silent Auction

Need to give a little karma? This gift is packed with three shower delights that'll have anyone you give it to singing in and out of the shower.



(Vegan) Karma Soap: 3.5 oz

(Vegan) Orange Shower Scrub 4.5 oz.

(Vegan) Good Karma... Everyone Needs Some Shower Gel. 3.3 oz.





Value: $40







