Jacksonville Dance Theatre

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Jacksonville Dance Theatre

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Jacksonville Dance Theatre's Silent Auction

Iceman Tickets item
Iceman Tickets
$80

Starting bid

Good for 4 Center Icemen 2026/2027 Home Game Tickets. (Depending on seating availability)

Valued at $200

Private in Home Wine Tasting item
Private in Home Wine Tasting
$150

Starting bid

Up to 12 people- 90 minutes and includes 8 bottles of wine and a wine consultant.


Value: $415

Private in Home Wine Tasting (Copy) item
Private in Home Wine Tasting (Copy)
$150

Starting bid

Up to 12 people- 90 minutes and includes 8 bottles of wine and a wine consultant.


Value: $415

Good Karma Gift Set item
Good Karma Gift Set
$15

Starting bid

Need to give a little karma? This gift is packed with three shower delights that'll have anyone you give it to singing in and out of the shower.

(Vegan) Karma Soap: 3.5 oz

(Vegan) Orange Shower Scrub 4.5 oz.

(Vegan) Good Karma... Everyone Needs Some Shower Gel. 3.3 oz.


Value: $40



Photo Session item
Photo Session
$115

Starting bid

Family Photo Session

Value: $315

3 Private Pilates Sessions item
3 Private Pilates Sessions
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 Private Pilates sessions by 2025 Jax Best Pilates Studio owner Jen Walker at Jen Pilates.


Value: $285

3 Month Membership to Indigo Arts Therapy item
3 Month Membership to Indigo Arts Therapy
$50

Starting bid

Indigo Arts & Wellness offers a membership program designed for consistent, creative self-care, providing access to live monthly workshops, on-demand content, and daily art journaling prompts to foster mental and emotional well-being. Memberships are geared toward non-clinical, holistic wellness experiences. This would be a 6 month membership.


Value: $132

Headed Everywhere item
Headed Everywhere
$40

Starting bid

Headed Everywhere designed gym bag and hat.


Value: $110

$50 Gift Card for Lauren's Luscious Bites item
$50 Gift Card for Lauren's Luscious Bites
$20

Starting bid

We are a catering service for all occasions, dinner parties, showers, business lunches, all celebrations!


Value: $50


No Bird Space Rental item
No Bird Space Rental
$125

Starting bid

Born from a vision to create a space where independent thinkers, creators, and change makers could come together, free from constraints.

 

We strive to provide a haven for those who seek to express their unique voice and vision.


Value: $350 toward space rental fees

Jumbo Shrimp Tickets item
Jumbo Shrimp Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy Jacksonville's professional baseball team in the 2026 season.


Value: $68 towards ticket purchase

Portrait Laura Bearl 11x14 oil
$100

Starting bid

Value $300

MOCA Jax item
MOCA Jax
$45

Starting bid

Tote, 1 Free class, 2 Family admission passes. A magnet and a sticker.


Value: $120

Buchner’s Bierhalle item
Buchner’s Bierhalle
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift card and bottle of festbier

Value: $70

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!