Jacksonville Historical District Inc's Memberships

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Valid until May 5, 2027
This is the annual membership available for the first year of group re-establishment. Get on the ground level for any donation amount!
No expiration
This is the Lifetime Membership currently available for the group re-establishment. Rates are likely to change, so become a lifetime member on the ground level today!
Valid until May 5, 2027
This is the Lifetime Membership currently available in annual installments. Pay what you can, minimum $25 annually.
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