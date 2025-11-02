Jacksonville Performing Arts Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
A FABULOUS Basket with a value of $300. What a wonderful Christmas gift this would make-
A Sturgeon City Summer camp, the cutest fresh water Otter stuffed animal, a large t-shirt and branded cap!
Mac Daddy's Super pack!!!-
5 Rounds of Mini Golf
5 Games of Bowling
Official Mac Daddy’s Souvenir Mug
Assorted Candy
Value of $150
53 Piece Tool Kit by Apollo .
53 Piece Apollo Household Tool Kit
Includes a Lifetime Warranty
Thank YOU ,Cross Ace Hardware
Play-Doh On the Go Imagine ‘n Store Set, Play-Doh Nickelodeon Slime Set and Play-Doh Sparkle 6-pack!!! Okay you had us at Sparkles!!!
Custom created JPA bracelets from Kendra Scott! Valued at $160
We all love Kendra Scott
Cracked It Escape Games gave to us 2 FREE GAMES for 3 Players each!! Two different and fabulous experiences!! Total Value $174.
From Roam -
4 Tickets for Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt
- Crossbody Bag
- 2 Ello Pop & Fill Stainless Steel Water Bottles
- Snacks... very YUMYY snacks!
Value:$155
Wawa gave to us a fabulous cooler bag with branded goodies!!!
- 2 T-Shrits (L and XL)
- 2 Travel Mugs
- Cooler Bag
- Free Shorti Hoagie
- Free 16oz Hot Beverage
- Free Iced Tea
Value $80
- One Year Lowes Foods To Go Subscription
Shop online and pick up curbside! $99 Value
Fabulous gift
Everybody LOVES Lego!!The perfect gift !
2025 Lego Advent Calendar (24 Days)
Lego Classic Brick Box (484 pcs)
Value $55
Freddy's Frenzy of fabulousness
10 Freddy’s Combo Meals
10 Freddy’s Custard Treats
Freddy’s Tumbler
Freddy’s SackPack
Freddy’s Water Bottle
4 Freddy’s Bowls
1 Freddy’s Cup
Value $245
What an Absolute Treat!!!
Thank YOU ECU ATHLETICS!
4 ECU Basketball Tickets
Official NBA Wilson Basketball
Value $235
It's Deliziosa!!! For the pasta & chef in your life!
- Priano Spaghetti
- Priano Fettuccine
- Priano Linguine
- Priano Farfalle
- Priano Penne
- Bertolli Garlic Vodka Sauce
- Newman’s Own Sockarooni Pasta Sauce
- Prego Alfredo Sauce
- Novelli Organic Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil
- Oregano Spices
- Sicilian Blend Spices
- Monte Pollino Cappuccino Wafers
- LePreziose Orange and Lemon Jellies
- 2 Kitchen Towels
- Wooden Spoon
- Wood Crate
Value $50
Do you DARE!!!
- $10 Chik-Fil-A Gift Card
- 11 Gourmet Hot Sauce Challenge Set
- Hoop Pole Creek Upside Down Pineapple Hot Sauce (small batch, crafted locally)
- Hot Ones Game
Value $65
Thank YOU Publix!!
- 2 x $50 Publix Gift Cards
- Pumpkin Wood Charcuterie Board
- Yankee Candle Set of 3 Mini Candles (Apple Pumpkin, Pumpkin Banana Scone, Spiced
Pumpkin)
- Set of 4 Plaid Napkins- Cran Apple Hand Soap by Aroma Aria
Value $150
Value: Bid to Find Out!!
Starting Bid: $40
Bid Increments: $5
*Must Be 18 to Win
- 4 Tickets to Wilmington Children’s Museum
- 4 Tickets to The Life + Science Museum
- 2 Tickets to North Carolina Aquariums
- 20 Passes to Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt
Value: $265
- $25 DairiO Gift Card
- DairiO T-Shirt
- Free soft serve ice cream coupon
$45
Lisa Catino Art -Priceless
Medium candle - 7.99
Small candle - 4.99
Bag of Caramels - 4.99
Tin of wafer cookies - 4.99
Cuddle Blanket - 16.99
Santa box - 4.99
Compiled by Local and fabulous Author Jordan.M.Wallace
Poetry by Emily Dickinson-
Christmas Carol -
Sense & Sensibility -
Mushroom Bookmarks -
Book candle -
Coffee Cup-
Book Notebook -
3 Bookish Pens -
Book Candle-
Tin of English Tee -
Barnes and Noble Book Tote
Value -$105
