Jacksonville Performing Arts Silent Auction

Summer Camp At Sturgeon City
$25

A FABULOUS Basket with a value of $300. What a wonderful Christmas gift this would make-

A Sturgeon City Summer camp, the cutest fresh water Otter stuffed animal, a large t-shirt and branded cap!

Mac Daddy's Family Fun!
$25

Mac Daddy's Super pack!!!-

5 Rounds of Mini Golf

5 Games of Bowling

Official Mac Daddy’s Souvenir Mug

Assorted Candy

Value of $150

Apollo Household Tool Box
$20

53 Piece Tool Kit by Apollo .

53 Piece Apollo Household Tool Kit

Includes a Lifetime Warranty

Thank YOU ,Cross Ace Hardware

Play-Doh Fun!
$25

Play-Doh On the Go Imagine ‘n Store Set, Play-Doh Nickelodeon Slime Set and Play-Doh Sparkle 6-pack!!! Okay you had us at Sparkles!!!

Kendra Scott Bracelets JPA
$25

Custom created JPA bracelets from Kendra Scott! Valued at $160

We all love Kendra Scott

Cracked it Escape Games
$25

Cracked It Escape Games gave to us 2 FREE GAMES for 3 Players each!! Two different and fabulous experiences!! Total Value $174.

Couple Scavenger Hunt Experience
$25

From Roam -

4 Tickets for Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt

- Crossbody Bag

- 2 Ello Pop & Fill Stainless Steel Water Bottles

- Snacks... very YUMYY snacks!

Value:$155

Wawa Gift Cooler with merch!
$25

Wawa gave to us a fabulous cooler bag with branded goodies!!!

- 2 T-Shrits (L and XL)

- 2 Travel Mugs

- Cooler Bag

- Free Shorti Hoagie

- Free 16oz Hot Beverage

- Free Iced Tea

Value $80

Lowes Food Grocery subscription
$20

- One Year Lowes Foods To Go Subscription 

Shop online and pick up curbside! $99 Value

Fabulous gift

Lego Christmas
$20

Everybody LOVES Lego!!The perfect gift !

2025 Lego Advent Calendar (24 Days)

Lego Classic Brick Box (484 pcs)

Value $55

Gift Tote - Freddy's Frenzy
$50

Freddy's Frenzy of fabulousness

10 Freddy’s Combo Meals
10 Freddy’s Custard Treats
Freddy’s Tumbler
Freddy’s SackPack
Freddy’s Water Bottle
4 Freddy’s Bowls
1 Freddy’s Cup

Value $245

Tickets
$80

What an Absolute Treat!!!

Thank YOU ECU ATHLETICS!

4 ECU Basketball Tickets
Official NBA Wilson Basketball

Value $235

Gift Crate- Taste of Italy
$20

It's Deliziosa!!! For the pasta & chef in your life!

- Priano Spaghetti
- Priano Fettuccine
- Priano Linguine
- Priano Farfalle
- Priano Penne
- Bertolli Garlic Vodka Sauce
- Newman’s Own Sockarooni Pasta Sauce
- Prego Alfredo Sauce
- Novelli Organic Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil
- Oregano Spices
- Sicilian Blend Spices
- Monte Pollino Cappuccino Wafers
- LePreziose Orange and Lemon Jellies
- 2 Kitchen Towels
- Wooden Spoon
- Wood Crate

Value $50

Hot Sauce Challenge!!
$25

Do you DARE!!!

- $10 Chik-Fil-A Gift Card

- 11 Gourmet Hot Sauce Challenge Set

- Hoop Pole Creek Upside Down Pineapple Hot    Sauce (small batch, crafted locally)

- Hot Ones Game

Value $65

Gift basket-Publix Thanksgiving
$50

Thank YOU Publix!!

- 2 x $50 Publix Gift Cards
- Pumpkin Wood Charcuterie Board
- Yankee Candle Set of 3 Mini Candles (Apple     Pumpkin, Pumpkin Banana Scone, Spiced
  Pumpkin)
- Set of 4 Plaid Napkins- Cran Apple Hand Soap by Aroma Aria

Value $150

Lottery Ticket Wreath
$40

Value: Bid to Find Out!!
Starting Bid: $40
Bid Increments: $5

*Must Be 18 to Win

Family Adventures
$40

- 4 Tickets to Wilmington Children’s Museum
- 4 Tickets to The Life + Science Museum
- 2 Tickets to North Carolina Aquariums
- 20 Passes to Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt

Value: $265

DairiO Gift Card & T-Shirt
$15

- $25 DairiO Gift Card
- DairiO T-Shirt
- Free soft serve ice cream coupon

$45

DairiO Gift Card & T-Shirt/ 2nd one
$15

- $25 DairiO Gift Card
- DairiO T-Shirt
- Free soft serve ice cream coupon

Value $45

Luxury Spa Basket with Gift Certificate
$50

  • 10 luxury spa items, Lavender candle with wooden wick, Amethyst infused body oil, Himalayan bath salts, Hand balm, Sleep mask, Luxury gift box, HAVE A LOVELY SPA DAY Greeting card, Organic soap bar, Sisal soap bag, Body scrub. With Added $200 Gift Certificate to Coastal Massage & Wellness.
  • Value $250
Lisa Catino Art
$20

Lisa Catino Art -Priceless
Medium candle - 7.99
Small candle - 4.99
Bag of Caramels - 4.99
Tin of wafer cookies - 4.99
Cuddle Blanket - 16.99
Santa box - 4.99

Book Lovers Basket!
$25

Compiled by Local and fabulous Author Jordan.M.Wallace

Poetry by Emily Dickinson-
Christmas Carol -
Sense & Sensibility -
Mushroom Bookmarks -
Book candle -
Coffee Cup-
Book Notebook -
3 Bookish Pens -
Book Candle-
Tin of English Tee -
Barnes and Noble Book Tote 

Value -$105

