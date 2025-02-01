Jacob's Generation Summer Camp 2025

June 23rd-27th, 2025 Rising 7th graders through rising 9th graders (Note: Parents of rising 9th graders can determine whether their student should attend High School or Middle School Camp) Please note: if you are registering multiple students, each student requires a separate registration and ticket. Please complete each individual student's registration before starting the next student's registration and purchase only one ticket at a time

June 23rd-27th, 2025 Rising 7th graders through rising 9th graders (Note: Parents of rising 9th graders can determine whether their student should attend High School or Middle School Camp) Please note: if you are registering multiple students, each student requires a separate registration and ticket. Please complete each individual student's registration before starting the next student's registration and purchase only one ticket at a time

seeMoreDetailsMobile