Jacob’s Ladder - Inaugural Charity Sporting Clay Classic

Hosted by
About this event
Station Sponsor includes one station sponsor sign with you company logo displayed at one of the 15 sporting clay shooting stations.
Team Sponsor includes one, 4 person shooting team per registration to the event, with lunch and golf carts provided.
Event Sponsor includes one, 4 person shooting team, company or organization logo on display at the main lodge during the event, and one station sponsor sign to be displayed at one of 15 shooting stations. Lunch and golf carts to be provided.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!