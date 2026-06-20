A golf ball with "Jacob's Touch" and "Sims HD" logos sits on lush green grass in the foreground, with a blurred golf bag and a blue sky in the background.
Jacob's Touch Foundation, Inc.

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Jacob's Touch Foundation, Inc.

About this raffle

Jacob's Touch Foundation 50/50 Raffle 2026

One chance of winning
$10

50/50 Raffle

Try your luck while making a difference! Our 50/50 Raffle gives one lucky winner the chance to take home 50% of the total raffle proceeds, while the remaining 50% directly supports Jacob's Touch Foundation and our mission to provide assistance to autistic and neurodiverse individuals and their families. Every ticket purchased helps create hope, support, and opportunities in our community. 💙⛳️

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