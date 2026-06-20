Jacob's Touch Foundation 50/50 Raffle 2026

About this raffle
50/50 Raffle
Try your luck while making a difference! Our 50/50 Raffle gives one lucky winner the chance to take home 50% of the total raffle proceeds, while the remaining 50% directly supports Jacob's Touch Foundation and our mission to provide assistance to autistic and neurodiverse individuals and their families. Every ticket purchased helps create hope, support, and opportunities in our community. 💙⛳️
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!