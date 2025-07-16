Jacob's Well Chapter Store

Regular membership is $70:
National ($52), State ($5), Chapter ($13)
You may pick up your yearbook at a chapter meeting.
If you would rather have your yearbook mailed to you please include $2 for postage.
Associate membership is available to those who are a full member in another chapter, but also want to support the Jacob's Well Chapter.
Total is $13 (Chapter dues).
Life Membership was a one-time payment that
you've paid. It covers your National and State dues each year.
Only choose this item if your membership has lapsed and you are in communication with our registrar or treasurer who have asked you to submit this.
You should choose this item only if our registrar has instructed you to do so.
It includes the application fee ($75), and a year's dues for National ($52), State ($5), and Chapter ($13).
Each "item" is $10 and you can select up to 10 for a donation of $100 to your Jacob's Well Chapter for various progects.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!