Restoration Covenant Church Arvada Co

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Restoration Covenant Church Arvada Co

About this raffle

Jadons Youth Group Nicaragua Trip

One Entry
$10

This tier gets you ONE raffle entry for the whole package.

Three Entries
$20

This tier gets you THREE raffle entries for the whole package.

6 Entries
$50

This tier gets you SIX entries for the whole package and you'll be mailed some stickers and a thank you note!

9 Entries
$75

This tier gets you NINE entries for the whole package and you'll be mailed some stickers and a thank you note!

13 Entries
$100

This tier gets you THIRTEEN entries for the whole package, and you'll be mailed some stickers as well as an original hand made piece of art with a thank you note!

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