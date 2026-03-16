Jadons Youth Group Nicaragua Trip

About this raffle
This tier gets you ONE raffle entry for the whole package.
This tier gets you THREE raffle entries for the whole package.
This tier gets you SIX entries for the whole package and you'll be mailed some stickers and a thank you note!
This tier gets you NINE entries for the whole package and you'll be mailed some stickers and a thank you note!
This tier gets you THIRTEEN entries for the whole package, and you'll be mailed some stickers as well as an original hand made piece of art with a thank you note!
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