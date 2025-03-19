JAFAX Inc
JAFAX 2025 Indie Game Space Vendors
303 Monroe Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503, USA
Standard 10 x 10 Booth
$75
One standard 10 x 10 vendor booth. This comes with: — one table — two chairs — two JAFAX 2025 Exhibitor badges
One standard 10 x 10 vendor booth. This comes with: — one table — two chairs — two JAFAX 2025 Exhibitor badges
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Premium 20 x 10 Booth
$125
One premium 20 x 10 vendor booth. This comes with: — two tables — four chairs — four JAFAX 2025 Exhibitor badges
One premium 20 x 10 vendor booth. This comes with: — two tables — four chairs — four JAFAX 2025 Exhibitor badges
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Upgrade to Premium Booth
$50
Fee to upgrade from a Standard Booth to a Premium Booth.
Fee to upgrade from a Standard Booth to a Premium Booth.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout