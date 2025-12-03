JAFAX Inc

JAFAX Inc

JAFAX 2026 Artist Booths

303 Monroe Ave NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503, USA

Standard Booth
$200

This is an 8 foot by 8 foot space and includes 1 table and 2 chairs

Booth with Table and Chair Discount
$150

This is an 8 foot by 8 foot space that does not include tables and chairs

Corner Upgrade
$100

This upgrades your booth to be located on a corner spot and will increase it's size to 10 foot by 10 foot

Location Selection
Free

This will allow you to select the location of your booth(s) or you can pick another booth you would like to be next to. This is free until January 1st, 2026

Additional Badges
$40

These are discounted badges for staff, or friends and family. Each booth includes two badges

