JAFAX 2026 Badges

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About this event
Entry to JAFAX 2026 for Friday, June 5th through Sunday, June 7th.
These badges are currently at an "Early Bird" discounted rate. On May 1st they will move $60 and they will be $65 at the event
Must be ages 6 to 13 and accompanied by an adult to apply (children 5 and under are free).
This provides kids entry to JAFAX 2026 for Friday, June 5th through Sunday, June 7th
VIP admission and benefits for JAFAX 2026. This includes:
- Collectible VIP Badge
- Exclusive VIP Pin
- JAFAX 2025 T-Shirt
- JAFAX 2025 Key ring
- JAFAX 2025 Pin
- VIP Mixer
- Priority Access for the Celebrity Autograph Line, the Exhibition Hall and the Gaming Area
- Early Seating for Main Events
- VIP Feedback Panel on Discord
Entry to JAFAX 2026 for Friday, June 5th
Entry to JAFAX 2026 for Saturday, June 6th
Entry to JAFAX 2026 for Sunday, June 7th
$
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