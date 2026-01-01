JAFAX Inc

Hosted by

JAFAX Inc

About this event

JAFAX 2026 Badges

303 Monroe Ave NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503, USA

3-Day Badge
$55

Entry to JAFAX 2026 for Friday, June 5th through Sunday, June 7th.

These badges are currently at an "Early Bird" discounted rate. On May 1st they will move $60 and they will be $65 at the event

Kids Badge
$10

Must be ages 6 to 13 and accompanied by an adult to apply (children 5 and under are free).
This provides kids entry to JAFAX 2026 for Friday, June 5th through Sunday, June 7th

VIP Badge
$150

VIP admission and benefits for JAFAX 2026. This includes:

- Collectible VIP Badge

- Exclusive VIP Pin

- JAFAX 2025 T-Shirt

- JAFAX 2025 Key ring

- JAFAX 2025 Pin

- VIP Mixer

- Priority Access for the Celebrity Autograph Line, the Exhibition Hall and the Gaming Area

- Early Seating for Main Events

- VIP Feedback Panel on Discord

Friday Badge
$40

Entry to JAFAX 2026 for Friday, June 5th

Saturday Badge
$50

Entry to JAFAX 2026 for Saturday, June 6th

Sunday Badge
$30

Entry to JAFAX 2026 for Sunday, June 7th

Add a donation for JAFAX Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!