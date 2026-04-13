Jaguar Athletic Foundation
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Jaguar Athletic Foundation

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Jaguar Athletic Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Jag Jam Silent Auction

Bourbon Basket (Valued at $325) item
Bourbon Basket (Valued at $325)
$75

Starting bid

Bardstown Origin Bourbon

Stagg Bourbon

Bourbon Book

Bourbon Snifter Set and Ice Molds 4 glasses 2 ice molds

Coasters

Snacks

Ice Molds

Candle

Napkins

Spirits Basket (Valued at $200) item
Spirits Basket (Valued at $200)
$50

Starting bid

Buffallo Trace

Bumbu Rum

Titos

Candle

Old Fashion Mix

Cherries

Whiskey Glasses 2

Snacks

Bourbon Bible

Ice Molds

Linen Napkins

Lemonade Basket (Valued at $200) item
Lemonade Basket (Valued at $200)
$25

Starting bid

Titos

Dreadriver Gin

Lemonade

Glassware

Snacks

Candle

Napkins

Vodka Spirits Basket (Valued at $90) item
Vodka Spirits Basket (Valued at $90)
$25

Starting bid

2 bottles of titos

Espresso Martini Mix

Blueberry Martini Mix

Glasses 2

Snacks

Afternoon Cocktail Party Basket (Valued at $125) item
Afternoon Cocktail Party Basket (Valued at $125)
$25

Starting bid

Camp Cocktail Infusion

2 bottles of Titos

Lemonade

Glasses

Snacks Rose Ice Mold

Napkins

Lemon Cake Mix

Spain Park Gear- Sweet Bean Design (Valued at $250) item
Spain Park Gear- Sweet Bean Design (Valued at $250)
$50

Starting bid

Water Bottle

Hat

Tote Bag

$250 Gift Card for your custom gear order

Burn Boot Camp Basket (Valued at $225) item
Burn Boot Camp Basket (Valued at $225)
$50

Starting bid

1 month free of Burn Boot Camp

Balance Infusion and Wellness Day Pass ( Oxygen therapy, Infrared Sauna, Compression Wrap, Vibration Therapy)

Portable fan

Spain park hat

Water bottle

Candle and body scrub face mask

Pure Barre Basket (Valued at $325) item
Pure Barre Basket (Valued at $325)
$50

Starting bid

One month unlimited Pure Barre Classes

Sticky Socks

Balance Infusion and Wellness Day Pass (oxygen therapy, Infrared Sauna, Compression Wrap, Vibration Therapy)

Simple Modern Thermal Cup

Candle

Shower steamers

Spa Pedicure Scrub

Salon 43 Gift Basket (Valued at $300) item
Salon 43 Gift Basket (Valued at $300)
$75

Starting bid

$250 gift certificate to Salone 43

Makeup bag

Wet Brush

Kitsch pillowcase

Collagen Face Mask

REGIONS SKYSUITE #1 (Valued at $400) item
REGIONS SKYSUITE #1 (Valued at $400)
$100

Starting bid

Admission for 2 to Regions Skysuite


Lunch will be available from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM, with snacks offered from 2:30 PM – 4 PM each day,

Wednesday through Sunday.

The bar will be open from 11 AM until conclusion of play each day, Wednesday through Sunday.

WiFi courtesy of Temenos will be available in the Regions Skysuite.

Restrooms are located near the entry tent of the Skysuite.

REGIONS SKYSUITE #2 (Valued at $400) item
REGIONS SKYSUITE #2 (Valued at $400)
$100

Starting bid

Admission for 2 to Regions Skysuite


Lunch will be available from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM, with snacks offered from 2:30 PM – 4 PM each day,

Wednesday through Sunday.

The bar will be open from 11 AM until conclusion of play each day, Wednesday through Sunday.

WiFi courtesy of Temenos will be available in the Regions Skysuite.

Restrooms are located near the entry tent of the Skysuite.

Birmingham Downtown Airbnb Staycation (Valued at $450) item
Birmingham Downtown Airbnb Staycation (Valued at $450)
$100

Starting bid

2 Nights

*Premiere Location*

2 Nights

(Walking distance to El Barrio, Adios, Armour House! Coffee shop on the first floor)

Availability will vary, No Holiday Weekends, Use Within the Year (Expires 4/18/27)

Logan Martin Lake Weekend Getaway (Valued at $1000) item
Logan Martin Lake Weekend Getaway (Valued at $1000)
$200

Starting bid

Logan Martin (Friday Check In-Monday Check Out)

Entire home in Alpine, Alabama


7 guests, 3 bedrooms, 5 beds, 2 baths


This charming lakefront home is nestled into a bank overlooking beautiful Logan Martin Lake. The master bedroom and lakeside porch boast a lake view you will be sure to love. The screened in porch overlooking the lake is the perfect spot to enjoy a coffee, cocktail, read a book, or catch a quick nap. The lake is a staircase away and the dock allows for lounging in shade or sun, swimming, fishing, and has an available boat slip for guests to bring their own watercraft if desired. Availability will vary, No Holiday Weekends, Use Within the Year (Expires 4/18/27)

St. George Island Long Weekend Beach Home (Valued at $1800) item
St. George Island Long Weekend Beach Home (Valued at $1800)
$300

Starting bid

(Friday Check In-Monday Check Out)


Availability will vary, No Holiday Weekends, Use Within the Year (Expires 4/18/27)


A guest favorite! Escape to the serene beauty of St. George Island and experience the tranquil charm of a barrier island. Hall Pass SGI is positioned on the pristine white sands of the Gulf Coast, offering stunning, uninterrupted beach views from the master bedroom and main living areas. Step outside and enjoy the breathtaking scenery from one of three spacious decks overlooking the Gulf. Plus, a private boardwalk leads you directly to the beach—just steps away from your front door.


10 guests 3 bedrooms 6 beds 3 baths

Beautiful Graze Platter/Charcuterie Board (Valued at $275) item
Beautiful Graze Platter/Charcuterie Board (Valued at $275)
$50

Starting bid

13” round platters.


Must be picked up in Greystone. Availability varies.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!