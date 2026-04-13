Jag Jam Silent Auction

Admission for 2 to Regions Skysuite





Lunch will be available from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM, with snacks offered from 2:30 PM – 4 PM each day,

Wednesday through Sunday.

The bar will be open from 11 AM until conclusion of play each day, Wednesday through Sunday.

WiFi courtesy of Temenos will be available in the Regions Skysuite.

Restrooms are located near the entry tent of the Skysuite.