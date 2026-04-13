Jag Jam Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Bardstown Origin Bourbon
Stagg Bourbon
Bourbon Book
Bourbon Snifter Set and Ice Molds 4 glasses 2 ice molds
Coasters
Snacks
Ice Molds
Candle
Napkins
Starting bid
Buffallo Trace
Bumbu Rum
Titos
Candle
Old Fashion Mix
Cherries
Whiskey Glasses 2
Snacks
Bourbon Bible
Ice Molds
Linen Napkins
Starting bid
Titos
Dreadriver Gin
Lemonade
Glassware
Snacks
Candle
Napkins
Starting bid
2 bottles of titos
Espresso Martini Mix
Blueberry Martini Mix
Glasses 2
Snacks
Starting bid
Camp Cocktail Infusion
2 bottles of Titos
Lemonade
Glasses
Snacks Rose Ice Mold
Napkins
Lemon Cake Mix
Starting bid
Water Bottle
Hat
Tote Bag
$250 Gift Card for your custom gear order
Starting bid
1 month free of Burn Boot Camp
Balance Infusion and Wellness Day Pass ( Oxygen therapy, Infrared Sauna, Compression Wrap, Vibration Therapy)
Portable fan
Spain park hat
Water bottle
Candle and body scrub face mask
Starting bid
One month unlimited Pure Barre Classes
Sticky Socks
Balance Infusion and Wellness Day Pass (oxygen therapy, Infrared Sauna, Compression Wrap, Vibration Therapy)
Simple Modern Thermal Cup
Candle
Shower steamers
Spa Pedicure Scrub
Starting bid
$250 gift certificate to Salone 43
Makeup bag
Wet Brush
Kitsch pillowcase
Collagen Face Mask
Starting bid
Admission for 2 to Regions Skysuite
Lunch will be available from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM, with snacks offered from 2:30 PM – 4 PM each day,
Wednesday through Sunday.
The bar will be open from 11 AM until conclusion of play each day, Wednesday through Sunday.
WiFi courtesy of Temenos will be available in the Regions Skysuite.
Restrooms are located near the entry tent of the Skysuite.
Starting bid
Admission for 2 to Regions Skysuite
Lunch will be available from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM, with snacks offered from 2:30 PM – 4 PM each day,
Wednesday through Sunday.
The bar will be open from 11 AM until conclusion of play each day, Wednesday through Sunday.
WiFi courtesy of Temenos will be available in the Regions Skysuite.
Restrooms are located near the entry tent of the Skysuite.
Starting bid
2 Nights
*Premiere Location*
2 Nights
(Walking distance to El Barrio, Adios, Armour House! Coffee shop on the first floor)
Availability will vary, No Holiday Weekends, Use Within the Year (Expires 4/18/27)
Starting bid
Logan Martin (Friday Check In-Monday Check Out)
Entire home in Alpine, Alabama
7 guests, 3 bedrooms, 5 beds, 2 baths
This charming lakefront home is nestled into a bank overlooking beautiful Logan Martin Lake. The master bedroom and lakeside porch boast a lake view you will be sure to love. The screened in porch overlooking the lake is the perfect spot to enjoy a coffee, cocktail, read a book, or catch a quick nap. The lake is a staircase away and the dock allows for lounging in shade or sun, swimming, fishing, and has an available boat slip for guests to bring their own watercraft if desired. Availability will vary, No Holiday Weekends, Use Within the Year (Expires 4/18/27)
Starting bid
(Friday Check In-Monday Check Out)
Availability will vary, No Holiday Weekends, Use Within the Year (Expires 4/18/27)
A guest favorite! Escape to the serene beauty of St. George Island and experience the tranquil charm of a barrier island. Hall Pass SGI is positioned on the pristine white sands of the Gulf Coast, offering stunning, uninterrupted beach views from the master bedroom and main living areas. Step outside and enjoy the breathtaking scenery from one of three spacious decks overlooking the Gulf. Plus, a private boardwalk leads you directly to the beach—just steps away from your front door.
10 guests 3 bedrooms 6 beds 3 baths
Starting bid
13” round platters.
Must be picked up in Greystone. Availability varies.
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