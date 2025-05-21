Support your favorite student by making a photo button of them to wear!! For

seniors, graduation, games, matches, concerts, shows-all of the above!!!



You will get an email requesting the photos you would like made. Photos will

be printed 4x6 and need to be portrait not landscape. Best results when the image(student) is centered in the phot0.





Please allow a 5 day turnaround time for your completed buttons. You will then be contacted for pick up.



Standard 3" button.



(Photo is an example-there is not a colored border around the image)