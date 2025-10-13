B-I-N- GO JAGS

9918 162nd St Ct E STE 3

Puyallup, WA 98375, USA

Bingo admission
$45

Bingo sheet, dauber, 1 drink ticket, 3 raffle tickets

Extra bingo sheet
$10

Extra bingo sheets may only be purchased with an admission and are intended for use by the same player — they are not to be shared or used for additional players without admission.

2 raffle ticket
$5

Add extra raffle tickets get better chances to win!!

you do not have to be present to win (see event description for baskets and info)

5 raffle tickets
$10

Add extra raffle tickets get better chances to win!!

you do not have to be present to win (see event description for baskets and info)

15 raffle tickets
$20

Add extra raffle tickets get better chances to win!!

you do not have to be present to win (see event description for baskets and info)

50 raffle tickets
$50

Add extra raffle tickets get better chances to win!!

you do not have to be present to win (see event description for baskets and info)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing