ER Jags Cheer Booster

Hosted by

ER Jags Cheer Booster

About this event

Jags Youth Cheer Camp 2026

12405 184th Street E

Puyallup, WA 98374, USA

Main Camper Registration
$50

Your cheerleader’s all-access pass to 2 days of Jags cheer fun! Includes full participation in camp plus a camp T-shirt and tons of spirit-filled memories! Sign-ups after 6/7/26 will not be guaranteed shirts

Additional Camper (Sibling Discount)
$40

Got more than one future cheer star? This discounted sibling ticket lets them join in on all the fun too! Includes full participation in camp plus a camp T-shirt and tons of spirit-filled memories! Sign-ups after 6/7/26 will not be guaranteed shirts


Have a third sibling joining? Simply add 2 of this ticket option and use code “sibling” at checkout for an extra $10 off!


*All participants, including the main camper and any additional campers, must be registered for cheer camp. Please note that football camp registration is separate and not affiliated with this program.

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