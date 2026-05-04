Jags Youth Cheer Camp 2026

About this event
Your cheerleader’s all-access pass to 2 days of Jags cheer fun! Includes full participation in camp plus a camp T-shirt and tons of spirit-filled memories! Sign-ups after 6/7/26 will not be guaranteed shirts
Got more than one future cheer star? This discounted sibling ticket lets them join in on all the fun too! Includes full participation in camp plus a camp T-shirt and tons of spirit-filled memories! Sign-ups after 6/7/26 will not be guaranteed shirts
Have a third sibling joining? Simply add 2 of this ticket option and use code “sibling” at checkout for an extra $10 off!
*All participants, including the main camper and any additional campers, must be registered for cheer camp. Please note that football camp registration is separate and not affiliated with this program.
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