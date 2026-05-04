Jags Youth Cheer Camp 2026

Got more than one future cheer star? This discounted sibling ticket lets them join in on all the fun too! Includes full participation in camp plus a camp T-shirt and tons of spirit-filled memories! Sign-ups after 6/7/26 will not be guaranteed shirts





Have a third sibling joining? Simply add 2 of this ticket option and use code “sibling” at checkout for an extra $10 off!





*All participants, including the main camper and any additional campers, must be registered for cheer camp. Please note that football camp registration is separate and not affiliated with this program.