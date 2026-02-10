Jaguar Gridiron Golf Tournament

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Single Entry – Includes golf, cart, meals, player gift, and contests.
Foursome Entry – Includes 4 players, golf, cart, meals, player gifts, and contests.
Promote your business while supporting our event! Hole sponsors receive custom signage displayed at a designated tournament hole for maximum visibility to all players and guests.
Receive premium visibility with a large banner displayed in the lunch and raffle area, plus your banner featured at all Desert View home football games. Includes 2 free Desert View season home game tickets and a social media shout-out recognizing your support.
Includes: tournament foursome, tee signage, banner placement at the tournament and all home games, social media recognition, acknowledgment during home games, awards presentation recognition, 4 drink tickets, and 2 season home game passes.
Includes tournament foursomes, tee signage, banner placements at the tournament and all home games, and social media recognition.
Includes tournament foursome, tee signage, and social media recognition.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!