Jaguar Gridiron Club

Hosted by

Jaguar Gridiron Club

Jaguar Gridiron Golf Tournament

110 N Abrego Dr

Green Valley, AZ 85614, USA

Registration (Single)
$125

Single Entry – Includes golf, cart, meals, player gift, and contests.

Registration Foursome
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome Entry – Includes 4 players, golf, cart, meals, player gifts, and contests.

Hole Sponorships
$150

Promote your business while supporting our event! Hole sponsors receive custom signage displayed at a designated tournament hole for maximum visibility to all players and guests.

***Special*** 19th Hole Sponsorship
$500

Receive premium visibility with a large banner displayed in the lunch and raffle area, plus your banner featured at all Desert View home football games. Includes 2 free Desert View season home game tickets and a social media shout-out recognizing your support.

Lunch Sponsorship
$750
Jaguar Pride Sponsorship
$2,000

Includes: tournament foursome, tee signage, banner placement at the tournament and all home games, social media recognition, acknowledgment during home games, awards presentation recognition, 4 drink tickets, and 2 season home game passes.

Black Level Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes tournament foursomes, tee signage, banner placements at the tournament and all home games, and social media recognition.

Maroon Level Sponsorship
$750

Includes tournament foursome, tee signage, and social media recognition.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!