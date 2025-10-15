Jammin at Hippie Jack's - 2026

Includes: 1 RV campsite of your choice - a campsite can hold up to 8 people. 1 weekend pass - ONLY ONE weekend pass will come with package, for additional people more tickets WILL need to be purchased. WE DO NOT OFFER: water/electrical/sewage hook-ups. NO RV'S OR TRAILERS LONGER THAN 30 FEET. Generators are ONLY allowed to operate during the hours of: 11am-8pm. (This purchase counts as a donation to our organization)