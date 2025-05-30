Jail and Bail

Roleplay arresting your favorite person! We will send one of our armed guards with you to locate the perpetrator for the crime of... being awesome! (or what ever you choose). We will ask them to sit in jail for 5 minuets while you get to point and laugh at them. Pssst - don't tell them that they can pay $5 to get get out early though! (This is all in good fun and we do not require anyone to stay in the jail if they do not want to.)

