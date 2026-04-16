Jail & Bail Fundraiser

About this event
Every contribution helps secure freedom!
Standing up for a great cause and helping post bail.
Helping participants earn their way to freedom.
Proudly supporting Merrimack USA's 250th Celebrations!
Making a bold impact and freeing folks from the slammer.
This might look like you're posting their bail, but you'd rather keep them locked up for a few more minutes.
A true champion of community and celebration.
Premier level—leading the charge for Merrimack USA's 250th Celebrations!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!