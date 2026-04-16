Town of Merrimack

Hosted by

Town of Merrimack

About this event

Jail & Bail Fundraiser

6 Baboosic Lake Rd

Merrimack, NH 03054, USA

Freedom Friend
$10

Every contribution helps secure freedom!

Liberty Supporter
$25

Standing up for a great cause and helping post bail.

Bailout Backer
$50

Helping participants earn their way to freedom.

Stars & Stripes Supporter
$100

Proudly supporting Merrimack USA's 250th Celebrations!

Patriot Supporter
$250

Making a bold impact and freeing folks from the slammer.

***SPECIAL: Continue Honorary Lockup!
$251

This might look like you're posting their bail, but you'd rather keep them locked up for a few more minutes.

Foundation Supporter
$500

A true champion of community and celebration.

“Spirit of ’76 Supporter”
$1,000

Premier level—leading the charge for Merrimack USA's 250th Celebrations!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!