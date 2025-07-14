Shirt Pre-Order for Jake Oxley Memorial Co-Ed Softball Tournament

Gildan Unisex 100% Cotton T-Shirt
Sizes available: Youth Small to Youth XL
🧡 Pre-order now for $15 to guarantee your size!
Shirts will be available for pick-up on Friday, August 8, 2025 during tournament check-in or at the concession stand.
A limited number will be sold at the event for $25 (while supplies last).
All proceeds from shirt sales go directly to Lake Village Summer League. (Note: Tournament proceeds benefit the Lake Village PTO.)
#SoftballForACause
Gildan Unisex 100% Cotton T-Shirt
Sizes available: Adult XS to Adult 5XL.
