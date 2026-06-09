Hosted by

Cheltenham Athletic Assoc Inc

About this event

Cheltenham Little League 2026 FDC Auction

Jalen Carter Autographed Photograph item
Jalen Carter Autographed Photograph
$50

Starting bid

Own an authenticated Jalen Carter Signed Photograph from the Philadelphia Eagles. 


This item was donated by the Philadelphia Eagles, with all proceeds directly benefiting our cause. By participating in our auction, you're not just acquiring a piece of Eagles history; you're also making a meaningful difference to the kids in our community!


Thank you for your support, and happy bidding!


The winner will be announced by 3 pm on 6/20 PM, and the item can be collected at the Cheltenham Little League Complex or shipped if unable to pick up the item on 6/21. 

Phillies Tickets (4 Tickets) item
Phillies Tickets (4 Tickets)
$50

Starting bid

4 Tickets to see the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Washington Nationals


Date: Wednesday, August 5th

Time: 6:40 PM

Section: 201

Row: 6

Seats: 11,12,13,14


This item was donated by the Philadelphia Phillies, with all proceeds directly benefiting our cause. By participating in our auction, you're not just acquiring a baseball game; you're also making a meaningful difference to the kids in our community!


Thank you for your support, and happy bidding!


The winner will be announced by 3 pm on 6/20, and the item can be collected at the Cheltenham Little League Complex or shipped if unable to pick up on 6/21. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!