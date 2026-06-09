Cheltenham Little League 2026 FDC Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Own an authenticated Jalen Carter Signed Photograph from the Philadelphia Eagles.
This item was donated by the Philadelphia Eagles, with all proceeds directly benefiting our cause. By participating in our auction, you're not just acquiring a piece of Eagles history; you're also making a meaningful difference to the kids in our community!
Thank you for your support, and happy bidding!
The winner will be announced by 3 pm on 6/20 PM, and the item can be collected at the Cheltenham Little League Complex or shipped if unable to pick up the item on 6/21.
Starting bid
4 Tickets to see the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Washington Nationals
Date: Wednesday, August 5th
Time: 6:40 PM
Section: 201
Row: 6
Seats: 11,12,13,14
This item was donated by the Philadelphia Phillies, with all proceeds directly benefiting our cause. By participating in our auction, you're not just acquiring a baseball game; you're also making a meaningful difference to the kids in our community!
Thank you for your support, and happy bidding!
The winner will be announced by 3 pm on 6/20, and the item can be collected at the Cheltenham Little League Complex or shipped if unable to pick up on 6/21.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!