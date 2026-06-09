Cheltenham Little League 2026 FDC Auction

Own an authenticated Jalen Carter Signed Photograph from the Philadelphia Eagles.





This item was donated by the Philadelphia Eagles, with all proceeds directly benefiting our cause. By participating in our auction, you're not just acquiring a piece of Eagles history; you're also making a meaningful difference to the kids in our community!





Thank you for your support, and happy bidding!





The winner will be announced by 3 pm on 6/20 PM, and the item can be collected at the Cheltenham Little League Complex or shipped if unable to pick up the item on 6/21.