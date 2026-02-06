Jam Hops Dance Booster Club

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Jam Hops Dance Booster Club

About this raffle

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Jam Hops Dance Booster Club's 50/50 Raffle

Add a donation for Jam Hops Dance Booster Club

$

One chance of winning
$10

Three winners will be chosen on May 8th at 8pm at Jam Hops.  You do not need to be present to win.


Grand Prize - Largest cash prize

Second Prize - 2nd largest cash prize

Third Prize - 3rd largest cash prize

*Exact prize amounts will depend on the total ticket sales - more tickets sold, the bigger the prizes (at least $500 in prizes will be awarded).


Thank you for your support. 


Jam Hops Dance Booster Club EIN: 20-5729572

3 Chances of winning
$25
This includes 3 tickets

Three winners will be chosen on May 8th at 8pm at Jam Hops.  You do not need to be present to win.


Grand Prize - Largest cash prize

Second Prize - 2nd largest cash prize

Third Prize - 3rd largest cash prize

*Exact prize amounts will depend on the total ticket sales - more tickets sold, the bigger the prizes (at least $500 in prizes will be awarded).


Thank you for your support. 


Jam Hops Dance Booster Club EIN: 20-5729572

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