Jam Hops Dance Booster Club's 50/50 Raffle

Three winners will be chosen on May 8th at 8pm at Jam Hops. You do not need to be present to win.





Grand Prize - Largest cash prize

Second Prize - 2nd largest cash prize

Third Prize - 3rd largest cash prize

*Exact prize amounts will depend on the total ticket sales - more tickets sold, the bigger the prizes (at least $500 in prizes will be awarded).





Thank you for your support.





Jam Hops Dance Booster Club EIN: 20-5729572