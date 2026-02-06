Jam Hops Dance Booster Club's 50/50 Raffle

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About this raffle
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Three winners will be chosen on May 8th at 8pm at Jam Hops. You do not need to be present to win.
Grand Prize - Largest cash prize
Second Prize - 2nd largest cash prize
Third Prize - 3rd largest cash prize
*Exact prize amounts will depend on the total ticket sales - more tickets sold, the bigger the prizes (at least $500 in prizes will be awarded).
Thank you for your support.
Jam Hops Dance Booster Club EIN: 20-5729572
Three winners will be chosen on May 8th at 8pm at Jam Hops. You do not need to be present to win.
Grand Prize - Largest cash prize
Second Prize - 2nd largest cash prize
Third Prize - 3rd largest cash prize
*Exact prize amounts will depend on the total ticket sales - more tickets sold, the bigger the prizes (at least $500 in prizes will be awarded).
Thank you for your support.
Jam Hops Dance Booster Club EIN: 20-5729572
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