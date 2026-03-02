Grand Artistry Inspires

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Grand Artistry Inspires

Jam N' Skate Arts Fest 2026- Vendors

800 Park Ave

Plainfield, NJ 07060, USA

MERCH/SERVICE VENDOR - SATURDAY item
MERCH/SERVICE VENDOR - SATURDAY
$75

This non-refundable ticket covers the festival fee to sell merchandise/services at the event on Saturday.

MERCH/SERVICE VENDOR - SUNDAY item
MERCH/SERVICE VENDOR - SUNDAY
$55

This non-refundable ticket covers the festival fee to sell merchandise/services at the event on Sunday.

MERCH/SERVICE VENDOR - SATURDAY & SUNDAY item
MERCH/SERVICE VENDOR - SATURDAY & SUNDAY
$130

This non-refundable ticket covers the festival fee to sell merchandise/services at the event for both Saturday and Sunday.

FOOD TRUCK VENDOR- SATURDAY item
FOOD TRUCK VENDOR- SATURDAY
$125

This non-refundable ticket covers the festival fee to sell food at the event on Saturday.

FOOD TRUCK VENDOR- SUNDAY item
FOOD TRUCK VENDOR- SUNDAY
$105

This non-refundable ticket covers the festival fee to sell food at the event on Sunday.

FOOD TRUCK VENDOR- SATURDAY & SUNDAY item
FOOD TRUCK VENDOR- SATURDAY & SUNDAY
$230

This non-refundable ticket covers the festival fee to sell food at the event for both Saturday and Sunday.

FOOD TENT VENDOR - SATURDAY item
FOOD TENT VENDOR - SATURDAY
$95

This non-refundable ticket covers the festival fee to sell food at the event on Saturday.

FOOD TENT VENDOR - SUNDAY item
FOOD TENT VENDOR - SUNDAY
$85

This non-refundable ticket covers the festival fee to sell food at the event on Sunday.

FOOD TENT VENDOR - SATURDAY & SUNDAY item
FOOD TENT VENDOR - SATURDAY & SUNDAY
$180

This non-refundable ticket covers the festival fee to sell food at the event for both Saturday and Sunday.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!