Jamaica Disaster Relief online shop

About this shop
At 86 years young, Darlyne Stewart has finally been able to achieve her dream of being a missionary and loving the people she meets. She is creating these art pieces to fund her dream of continuing reaching unreached people with the love of Jesus. Darlyne was told she was going to be a missionary at age of 15, but motherhood and family delayed it. Her first mission trip was at age of 81, which she did with her great granddaughter. Darlyne says, “As long as God gives me breath and strength I will go where He calls me”.
Darlyne’s work reflect the beauty of creation and the creator. Each piece is more than just a work of art; it is a beacon of hope. By acquiring one of her pieces, you are not only bringing home a unique piece of art but also becoming an integral part of a mission that aims to make a difference. Her art embodies the spirit of giving and community, reminding us that it is never too late to make a difference."
12x15 framed hummingbird diamond point art.
Beautiful unframed 12x15 stained class diamond point art
Unframed diamond point art with birds in birdbath
Unframed 12 x 15 diamond point art of moon hanging over water
Unframed diamond point art
Beautiful wintery picture of cardinal unframed
Sunflowers with butterflies 12x15 size unframed
Wintery scene with a beautiful cardinal and the wishing well unframed
Lovely floral embellishment on candy dish diamond point art
12x12 diamond point snowbaby unframed
Unframed 12 x 15 hot air balloon diamond point art
Unframed 12x15 baby duck diamond point art
Unframed 12x15 calf with flowers diamond point art
Unframed Adorable puppy with flowers 12x15 diamond point art
Cute bunny with flowers 12x15 unframed
Unframed sweet little lamb unframed
Cute little pig with flowers unframed.
Beautiful hummingbird unframed
Beautiful scene including a path unframed
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!