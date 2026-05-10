Jamaica Disaster Relief online shop

At 86 years young, Darlyne Stewart has finally been able to achieve her dream of being a missionary and loving the people she meets. She is creating these art pieces to fund her dream of continuing reaching unreached people with the love of Jesus. Darlyne was told she was going to be a missionary at age of 15, but motherhood and family delayed it. Her first mission trip was at age of 81, which she did with her great granddaughter. Darlyne says, “As long as God gives me breath and strength I will go where He calls me”.





Darlyne’s work reflect the beauty of creation and the creator. Each piece is more than just a work of art; it is a beacon of hope. By acquiring one of her pieces, you are not only bringing home a unique piece of art but also becoming an integral part of a mission that aims to make a difference. Her art embodies the spirit of giving and community, reminding us that it is never too late to make a difference."