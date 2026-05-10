Offered by

Grace & Mercy Medical Ministry

About this shop

Jamaica Disaster Relief online shop

Diamond point cardinal by Darlyne item
Diamond point cardinal by Darlyne
$35

At 86 years young, Darlyne Stewart has finally been able to achieve her dream of being a missionary and loving the people she meets.  She is creating these art pieces to fund her dream of continuing reaching unreached people with the love of Jesus.  Darlyne was told she was going to be a missionary at age of 15, but motherhood and family delayed it.  Her first mission trip was at age of 81, which she did with her great granddaughter.  Darlyne says, “As long as God gives me breath and strength I will go where He calls me”.


Darlyne’s work reflect the beauty of creation and the creator. Each piece is more than just a work of art; it is a beacon of hope. By acquiring one of her pieces, you are not only bringing home a unique piece of art but also becoming an integral part of a mission that aims to make a difference. Her art embodies the spirit of giving and community, reminding us that it is never too late to make a difference."

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Hummingbird in frame item
Hummingbird in frame
$35

12x15 framed hummingbird diamond point art.

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12x15 stained glass hummingbird item
12x15 stained glass hummingbird
$30

Beautiful unframed 12x15 stained class diamond point art

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12x12 bird bath birds item
12x12 bird bath birds
$25

Unframed diamond point art with birds in birdbath

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12x15 moon over water item
12x15 moon over water
$30

Unframed 12 x 15 diamond point art of moon hanging over water

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12x12 For the Love of Coffee cow item
12x12 For the Love of Coffee cow
$25

Unframed diamond point art

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12x12 cardinal item
12x12 cardinal
$25

Beautiful wintery picture of cardinal unframed

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12 x 15 Sunflower and butterflies item
12 x 15 Sunflower and butterflies
$30

Sunflowers with butterflies 12x15 size unframed

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12x12 cardinal on wishing well item
12x12 cardinal on wishing well
$25

Wintery scene with a beautiful cardinal and the wishing well unframed

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12x12 candy jar item
12x12 candy jar
$25

Lovely floral embellishment on candy dish diamond point art

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12x12 snowbaby item
12x12 snowbaby
$25

12x12 diamond point snowbaby unframed

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12x15 hot air balloon diamond point item
12x15 hot air balloon diamond point
$30

Unframed 12 x 15 hot air balloon diamond point art

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12x15 duckie item
12x15 duckie
$30

Unframed 12x15 baby duck diamond point art

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12x15 cow item
12x15 cow
$30

Unframed 12x15 calf with flowers diamond point art

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12x15 puppy item
12x15 puppy
$30

Unframed Adorable puppy with flowers 12x15 diamond point art

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12x15 bunny item
12x15 bunny
$30

Cute bunny with flowers 12x15 unframed

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12 x 15 little lamb item
12 x 15 little lamb
$30

Unframed sweet little lamb unframed

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12x15 piggy item
12x15 piggy
$30

Cute little pig with flowers unframed.

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12x12 hummingbird item
12x12 hummingbird
$25

Beautiful hummingbird unframed

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12x15 fall pathway item
12x15 fall pathway
$30

Beautiful scene including a path unframed

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