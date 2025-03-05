Jamaica Independence Gala

1535 Broadway

New York, NY 10036, USA

Hummingbird
$350
Celebration
$500
Independence
$1,000
Ocho Rios Table
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• 1 table with 10 seats • Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal • Full Page ad in journal (8.5” x 11”)
Negril Table
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• 1 table with 10 seats • Sharing on Social Media platforms • Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal • Full Page ad in journal (8.5” x 11”)
Port Antonio Table
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• 1 table with 10 seats • Mention at Podium • Sharing on Social media platforms prior to and after event. • Special gift for primary guest • Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal • Full Page ad in journal (8.5” x 11”)
Blue Lagoon Table
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• 1 table with 10 seats • Mention at Podium • Photo op • On screen logo/Name • Inclusion of brand on all printed material • Special gift for primary guest • Sharing on Social media platforms prior to and after event. • Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal • Full Page ad in journal (8.5” x 11”)
Blue Mountain Ticket
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• 1 table with 10 seats • A written message to be included in the Journal (250 words) • Photo Op • Mention at Podium • On screen logo/Name for duration of event • Inclusion of brand on all printed material pre and post event. • Special gift for primary guest • Sharing on social media platforms prior to and after event. • Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal • Full page ad in journal (8.5” x 11”)
Special Minister's Table
$30,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
• Placement on all collateral material. • 1 table with 6 seats. Minister and 3 other guests to be seated. • 1 Table with 10 seats (Second table) • Photo Op • Mention at Podium • On screen logo/Name for duration of event • Inclusion of brand on all printed material pre and post event. • Special gift for primary guest • Sharing on social media platforms prior to and after event. • One full page ad in journal (8.5” x 11”) • Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal
Special Prime Minister's Table
$40,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
• Placement on all collateral material. • 1 table with 6 seats. Prime Minister and 3 other guests to be seated. • 1 Table with 10 seats (Second table) • Photo Op • Mention at Podium • On screen logo/Name for duration of event • Inclusion of brand on all printed material pre and post event. • Special gift for primary guest • Sharing on social media platforms prior to and after event. • Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal • One full page ad in journal (8.5” x 11”) • Inclusion in named donor listing in Journal
Add a donation for Jamaicas Promise

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!