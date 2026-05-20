Jamaica MWR Tours

Fleet Landing Muster Time: 0700

Island Village, Ocho Rios Muster Time: 0930

Tour Duration: 5 hours





Tour Description:

Experience the best of Jamaica’s natural wonders with this premier land-and-water combo. This excursion takes you from the mysterious depths of the earth to the sun-drenched heights of the island’s most famous waterfall. Your journey will begin at the Green Grotto Caves, a sprawling limestone labyrinth steeped in Jamaican history, into a world of towering stalactites and stalagmites. Next, head to Ocho Rios to conquer Dunn’s River Falls, a 600-foot cascading masterpiece that empties directly into the Caribbean Sea. Along the way, pause in crystal-clear "massage pools" where the cascading water provides a high-pressure natural spa experience and if you prefer not to get wet, available are a series of wooden stairs and observation decks that runs parallel to the falls, offering incredible photo ops of the climbers and the jungle canopy. Conclude your visit and board your transportation vehicle for a relaxing trip back to the pier.









What to Bring: Swimwear, change of clothes, towel, water, snacks, comfortable shoes - water shoes recommended.