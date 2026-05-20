Jamaica MWR Tours

About this event
Only available from Fleet Landing
Only available June 2nd & 3rd
Fleet Landing Muster Time: 0930
Tour Duration: 5.5 hours
Tour Description:
Calling all coffee connoisseurs! Travel past lush plantations, mountains and the tropical foliage canopies fringed by the misty Blue Mountains and a beautiful bay on your journey. Then travel into the majestic Blue Mountains to enjoy the Coffee Plantation tour. If you are a coffee enthusiast and would love to learn how the world-famous Blue Mountain Coffee is grown, then this is the adventure you have been waiting for. You will learn how coffee is grown, harvested, and brewed. You will receive a tour of the plantation home, a guided tour of the coffee fields, and finish with a freshly brewed cup of rich Blue Mountain Coffee. Upon completing your tour there will be no mistaking because Jamaica's Blue Mountain Coffee is ranked one of the finest in the world. Complete your day with an authentic Jamaican lunch before returning to your ship port.
What to bring: payment methods, comfortable footwear.
Only available from Fleet Landing
Fleet Landing Muster Time: 0815
Tour Duration: 3.5 hours
Tour Description:
Visit the Bob Marley museum, which was the home of the Reggae legend Bob Marley. This house, featuring 19th-century architecture, was Marley’s home until 1981. While at the museum it offers a peek into every aspect of Bob Marley’s life and recording studio. The property also features a well-equipped 80-seat theatre, a photographic gallery, a record shop, and a gift shop filled with a wide array of Bob Marley memorabilia. Complete your day at the Bob Marley Museum with some leisure time to purchase lunch, beverages, or that special something to take home to remember your Natural Mystic Day at Bob Marley.
What to Bring: Payment method, comfortable footwear.
Fleet Landing Muster Time: 0700
Island Village, Ocho Rios Muster Time: 0930
Tour Duration: 5 hours
Tour Description:
Experience the best of Jamaica’s natural wonders with this premier land-and-water combo. This excursion takes you from the mysterious depths of the earth to the sun-drenched heights of the island’s most famous waterfall. Your journey will begin at the Green Grotto Caves, a sprawling limestone labyrinth steeped in Jamaican history, into a world of towering stalactites and stalagmites. Next, head to Ocho Rios to conquer Dunn’s River Falls, a 600-foot cascading masterpiece that empties directly into the Caribbean Sea. Along the way, pause in crystal-clear "massage pools" where the cascading water provides a high-pressure natural spa experience and if you prefer not to get wet, available are a series of wooden stairs and observation decks that runs parallel to the falls, offering incredible photo ops of the climbers and the jungle canopy. Conclude your visit and board your transportation vehicle for a relaxing trip back to the pier.
What to Bring: Swimwear, change of clothes, towel, water, snacks, comfortable shoes - water shoes recommended.
Fleet Landing Muster Time: 1000
Island Village, Ocho Rios Muster Time: 1200
Tour Duration: 3 hours
Tour Description:
Your Blue Hole adventure starts with your pick-up at your cruise port to be driven in comfort on a scenic roadway to the Cascade Rainforest just outside the town of Ocho Rios. Jamaica’s natural splendour and hidden gem unfold before you while you enjoy the stunning Blue Hole. Climb along the many cascades, jumping off the rocks into the natural swimming pools, daring dives and an exciting rope swing as you discover the beauty of this incredible island. At the end of your amazing experience, enjoy a comfortable drive back to your cruise ship with a heart filled with Jamaica!
What to Bring: Swimwear, change of clothes, towel, water, snacks, comfortable shoes - water shoes recommended.
Fleet Landing Muster Time: 0730
Island Village, Ocho Rios Muster Time: 0930
Tour Duration: 3 hours
Tour Description:
Experience the best of Jamaica's north coast with the Reggae Sail, Snorkel & Beach at Dunn's River Falls. This excursion combines high-energy entertainment and marine exploration on a spacious catamaran along with an unforgettable visit one of the island’s most natural wonder and secluded Caribbean Beach – a hidden gem, your paradise for the day! Here you will be able to soak in the sun and play in the sand. Once back onboard, the volume goes up! Enjoy the open bar and a Jamaican Patty while dancing to the latest reggae and Soca hits as the crew leads a lively party back to the pier.
Drinking age is 21+
What to Bring: Towel, change of clothes, swimwear, sun protection, payment method.
Fleet Landing Muster Time: 0700
Island Village, Ocho Rios Muster Time: 0930
Tour Duration: 4 hours
Tour Description:
It’s Time to Play at CHUKKA Ocean Outpost, Seville Jamaica - featuring nature adventures in the midst of one of the most intriguing archaeological sites on the island. Saddle up and get acquainted with your new hoofed-friend for a unique and unforgettable horseback adventure. Begin your journey into the rugged dirt trails of this 16th century Spanish colonial settlement and 17th century British plantation. Your knowledgeable guide will point out a collection of artifacts that depict various aspects of the life of the Tainos, Africans and Europeans. Continue towards the coastline and enjoy breathtaking ocean views, where your horse will be prepared for the experience of a lifetime. Feel true horsepower as you ride into the warm Caribbean Sea atop your swimming horse. Our photographers will capture this once in a lifetime memory for you to share with your family and friends back home. Complete your day with an authentic Jamaican lunch before returning to your cruise ship
Maximum weight – 230 lbs
What to Bring: Closed toe shoes (required, water shoes recommended), towel, change of clothes, water, sun protection, payment method for souvenirs
Only available on June 2nd & 4th - not available on June 3rd
Fleet Landing Muster Time: 1000
Island Village, Ocho Rios Muster Time: 1200
Tour Duration: 5 hours
Tour Description:
Hop in your Offroad Safari Truck to experience the real Jamaica. Enjoy a scenic ride along Jamaica's North Coast. Admire the view from the hills of St. Ann, 2, 000 feet above sea level. See the beauty of the coastline. The highlight of your tour will be the world -famous Dunn's River falls, where you can climb the 600 feet of this magnificent cascading waterfall. Get wet and enjoy it! Complete your day with an authentic Jamaican lunch before returning to your cruise ship.
What to Bring: Water, sun protection, payment method for souvenirs.
Fleet Landing Muster Time: 1000
Island Village, Ocho Rios Muster Time: 1200
Tour Duration: 5 hours
Tour Description:
Your adventure begins at the base of the world-famous Dunn's River Falls, where you will have the opportunity to climb the 600 foot natural cascading waterfall. Then it is time to gear up to zip line! Maneuver through the treetops in the garden by means of horizontal traverses and Indiana Jones style bridges. Get a bird’s perspective of the pristine waterfalls as you soar through the air and walk across suspended jungle bridges positioned directly over the falls! Complete your day with a delicious Jamaican lunch before returning to your ship port.
Maximum Weight – 265 lbs
What to Bring: Closed toe shoes (required, water shoes recommended), towel, change of clothes, water, sun protection, payment method for souvenirs
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