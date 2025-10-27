JAMAICAN DELAWARE ASSOCIATION 's shop

Offered by
About this shop
Show your island pride and community spirit with our exclusive Jamaica Delaware Association Cup. Perfect for your morning coffee, afternoon tea, or any refreshing drink, this cup features a vibrant design that celebrates Jamaican culture and unity right here in Delaware.
Every purchase helps support the Jamaica Delaware Association’s community initiatives, including cultural events, outreach programs, and charitable efforts both locally and abroad.
Join our 50/50 Raffle and help support the Jamaica Delaware Association’s community initiatives, cultural events, and outreach efforts.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!