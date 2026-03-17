Thrive Learning Center

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Thrive Learning Center

About this event

Jamba Juice 3/19 Lunch!!

Acai Primo Bowl
$13

acai-grape juice blend concentrate base topped with bananas, strawberries, granola, blueberries, honey


Lunch includes sandwich, chips, bottle of water

Chunky Strawberry Bowl
$13

strawberry, peanut butter and granola base topped with bananas, strawberries, granola


Lunch includes sandwich, chips, bottle of water

Dragon Fruit Delight Bowl
$13

dragon fruit base topped with bananas, strawberries*, granola, blueberries, honey, coconut flakes


Lunch includes sandwich, chips, bottle of water


Acai Peanut Butter + Nutella® Bowl
$13

acai-grape juice blend concentrate base topped with bananas, granola, nutella®, peanut butter.


Lunch includes sandwich, chips, bottle of water

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!