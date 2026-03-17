Jamba Juice 3/19 Lunch!!

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acai-grape juice blend concentrate base topped with bananas, strawberries, granola, blueberries, honey
Lunch includes sandwich, chips, bottle of water
strawberry, peanut butter and granola base topped with bananas, strawberries, granola
Lunch includes sandwich, chips, bottle of water
dragon fruit base topped with bananas, strawberries*, granola, blueberries, honey, coconut flakes
Lunch includes sandwich, chips, bottle of water
acai-grape juice blend concentrate base topped with bananas, granola, nutella®, peanut butter.
Lunch includes sandwich, chips, bottle of water
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