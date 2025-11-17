Hosted by

JAMES BALDWIN ELEMENTARY PTO

About this event

Sales closed

JAMES BALDWIN PTO Winter Auction

Pick-up location

11725 1st Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125

🔥 Blown Away! Create-Your-Own Glass Art Experience item
🔥 Blown Away! Create-Your-Own Glass Art Experience item
🔥 Blown Away! Create-Your-Own Glass Art Experience item
🔥 Blown Away! Create-Your-Own Glass Art Experience
$75

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $160


Create glowing art with your own hands! Unleash your inner artist with a hands-on glassblowing adventure at Seattle Glassblowing Studio (www.seattleglassblowing.com)! This unforgettable 30-minute “Create Your Own Piece” session lets you step right up to the furnace and shape molten glass into a beautiful, custom work of art.

Choose your masterpiece:

  • Cup
  • Bowl
  • Glass Ornament
  • Seafloat
  • Pumpkin
  • Paperweight

Guided by expert glassblowers, participants (ages 11+) get to gather, shape, color, and finish a dazzling creation to treasure forever. Whether you’re gifting the experience or keeping it for yourself, this is a one-of-a-kind Seattle memory waiting to happen.

Create your very own video game item
Create your very own video game
$20

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $90


Code it, play it, master it!


This customizable handheld gaming device lets high-score hunters design and program their own retro 8-bit challenges or dive straight into fan-favorite classics on the go. Build, play, dominate—the power is in your hands.

  • Boosts real STEM skills: A hands-on intro to coding for ages 8+, using a free, kid-friendly web editor that gradually introduces JavaScript and Python—no prior experience needed.
  • Encourages creativity + problem-solving: Kids can design their own 8-bit games, experiment with logic, and see their ideas come to life instantly, reinforcing critical thinking and persistence.
  • Engaging, active play: Choose classic button controls or enable the built-in gyrosphere for motion-based gameplay that gets kids moving.
  • Doubles as a practical smartwatch: Includes a pedometer to support healthy habits, plus dozens of helpful functions kids can use every day.
  • Screen time with purpose: Blends education and entertainment—kids can code, create, and learn, but also enjoy iconic retro games during downtime.
  • Grows with your child: From drag-and-drop basics to real coding languages, the device adapts as their skills and confidence expand.
  • Made in China
Experiment a day Advent Calendar item
Experiment a day Advent Calendar item
Experiment a day Advent Calendar item
Experiment a day Advent Calendar
$8

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $40


24 Days of Holiday Science Magic


Add sparkle to the season with a countdown full of wonder! This dazzling STEM Advent calendar turns each December day into a little moment of magic, with 24 surprise science experiments that mix holiday cheer with hands-on discovery in chemistry, biology, and physics.

  • 24 glitter-worthy experiments—quick, exciting, and designed to light up curious minds.
  • A holiday tradition with extra sparkle: Builds STEAM skills, problem-solving, and creativity while keeping the countdown fun and meaningful.
  • Nearly everything included; any additional items are simple household supplies.
  • Perfect for budding scientists ages 8+ and for creating joyful family moments all month long.
  • Made in China.
  • ⚠️ CHOKING HAZARD – Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.
Play Foods Bundle item
Play Foods Bundle
$8

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $30


Pretend play that cooks up big creativity. Whip up hours of imaginative fun! This charming play-kitchen bundle lets little chefs shop, bake, and create endless pretend meals with kid-friendly tools and adorable play pieces.

  • Felt food playset for creative “cooking” and make-believe meals
  • Pretend grocery basket perfect for little shoppers stocking their play kitchen
  • Two kids’ baking sets featuring wooden and silicone pieces for safe, durable pretend baking
  • Encourages imaginative play, role-playing, and early fine-motor skills
  • Perfect for budding chefs and kitchen helpers


Personal Care Luxe Bundle item
Personal Care Luxe Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $75


Your self-care, elevated! Indulge in a curated collection of self-care essentials designed to refresh, restore, and elevate your daily routine. This premium assortment blends skincare, fragrance, makeup, and wellness favorites—perfect for pampering yourself or gifting someone who deserves a little luxury.

  • Nécessaire Body Wash – a clean, nutrient-rich cleanse that feels spa-level.
  • Tarte Eyeshadow Palette – versatile, high-pigment shades for effortless day-to-night looks.
  • Soft Face Towels – plush, gentle essentials for your skincare routine.
  • Two Bath Bombs – aromatic, fizzy relaxation for the perfect soak.
  • Viking Revolution Sandalwood Cologne – warm, sophisticated woodsy fragrance.
  • Every Man Jack Fireside Spice Body Wash – cozy, rich scent for a nourishing cleanse.
  • Laura Geller Jelly Lip Balm – hydrating shine with a hint of color.
  • cocokind Skin Hydrator – lightweight moisture for a healthy, dewy glow.
  • FreeGo Nourishing Face Masks (3) – revitalizing treatments for quick at-home radiance.
  • Ebanel Bio Collagen Revive Masks (3) – plumping, smoothing masks for a refreshed complexion.
  • Off! Insect Repellent – reliable protection for outdoor adventures.
  • Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense SPF – sheer, everyday sun protection.
  • Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist SPF – lightweight, easy body sun care for head-to-toe coverage.


EasyFox Brown Knee-High Boots — Size 6.5 item
EasyFox Brown Knee-High Boots — Size 6.5
$12

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $65


Step into style with these chic EasyFox brown knee-high boots, designed to elevate any outfit—from casual denim to polished evening looks.

  • Modern, versatile design: Features a round toe and comfortable chunky low heel for a bold yet wearable silhouette.
  • All-day comfort: The sturdy 6.5 cm (2.56") heel offers height without sacrificing comfort, making them perfect for long wear.
  • Quality materials: Crafted from durable faux PU leather with a soft interior lining and an anti-slip rubber outsole for confident, comfortable steps.
  • Wear-anywhere style: Ideal for everyday outings, work, shopping trips, club nights, date nights, vacations, and more—your new go-to boot for any occasion.


Sprinkles, Sparkles & Scribbles: 13 Handmade Cards item
Sprinkles, Sparkles & Scribbles: 13 Handmade Cards item
Sprinkles, Sparkles & Scribbles: 13 Handmade Cards
$12

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $65


Celebrate the joy of handwritten moments with this beautiful set of 13 handmade greeting cards, each crafted with care and creativity. From festive holidays to heartfelt hellos, this curated collection gives you a unique card for every occasion—no store run required.

  • Seasonal favorites: 2 cozy pumpkin cards + 3 Christmas tree cards
  • Celebrations: 1 charming pink cake birthday card
  • Everyday beauty: 2 elegant floral designs
  • Whimsical fun: 1 adorable cartoon card featuring three blue fish
  • A toast to the good moments: 1 vibrant blood-orange cocktail card with a cheerful “Cheers”
  • Plus additional handmade designs to complete the full set of 13

A thoughtful, one-of-a-kind bundle perfect for card lovers, gift-givers, or anyone who appreciates handmade artistry.


Furlings – Aspen (13" Interactive Plush) item
Furlings – Aspen (13" Interactive Plush)
$8

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $40


Meet Aspen—a cuddly creature sprinkled with forest magic and charm. With sparkling eyes, fluffy fur, and a playful personality, Aspen turns everyday moments into tiny adventures.

  • 80+ magical expressions: Giggles, grins, chirps, and growls bring Aspen’s personality to life.
  • Responds like a true enchanted friend: Hug, boop, or hold their tail to unlock delightful reactions.
  • Eyes full of wonder: Animated eyes shimmer and shift with emotion, inviting imaginative play.
  • A whimsical tail for storytelling: Long, twirlable, and perfect for pretend adventures.
  • Soft as stardust: Fluffy, cozy fur makes every cuddle warm and magical.
  • Perfect for dreamers ages 3+: A charming companion for boys and girls who adore make-believe.
Toddler Creative Clay Kit item
Toddler Creative Clay Kit
$8

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $46


Squish, sculpt, imagine, repeat! A treasure trove of creativity! This delightful clay and Play-Doh bundle invites toddlers and young makers to sculpt, squish, shape, and imagine to their hearts’ content. With Disney magic, air-dry creations, and classroom-quality clay, this set offers hours of hands-on, screen-free fun.


Play-Doh Minnie Mouse Bakery Playset

  • All-in-one creativity & storage set perfect for travel or everyday play
  • Minnie Mouse stamper makes cute Play-Doh cherries
  • Cupcake book-mold for shaping bow-tiful pretend treats
  • 3 Play-Doh cans (pink, teal, purple) with easy-open lids for little hands (contains wheat)
  • Bakery tools include a spatula, textured roller, and more
  • Ideal starter set for toddlers ages 2+


Air-Dry Clay Animal Kit (12 Animals)

  • Safe, non-toxic, odor-free—meets ASTM F963-23 & CPSIA standards
  • Complete beginner set: 12 boxes of soft, ultra-light clay (each with 4 vibrant colors), 4 sculpting tools, and easy step-by-step character guides
  • No baking needed: Clay air-dries in 24 hours, stays non-sticky, and leaves no residue
  • No-mess design: Sealed boxes + pre-portioned clay keep things tidy and fresh
  • Lets kids create 12 adorable animals with confidence—perfect for ages 3+


Crayola Air-Dry Clay (5 lb Bucket)

  • Bulk sculpting clay from Crayola—ideal for classrooms, group activities, and big creative projects
  • Lets kids explore real sculpting methods: coil, pinch, slab, score-and-weld, and more
  • Clay can be softened with water for easier shaping
  • Works beautifully with Crayola Project Paints & acrylics
  • Resealable bucket for easy cleanup and long-lasting storage
🎨 Create & Chill: Mosaic Room Gift Certificate item
🎨 Create & Chill: Mosaic Room Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $30


A little creativity goes a long way. Dive into your next creative adventure with this all-access pass to Mosaic Room’s (www.mosaicroomseattle.com) wide-ranging classes and workshops — from paint parties to dance sessions, yoga, mixed-media art, and more. Great for a solo night of self-care, a creative date, or a fun family outing.

Fremont Flavor & Finds: Dine + Shop Experience item
Fremont Flavor & Finds: Dine + Shop Experience item
Fremont Flavor & Finds: Dine + Shop Experience item
Fremont Flavor & Finds: Dine + Shop Experience
$20

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $100


Eat local, shop delightful. Enjoy a perfect day out in Fremont with a delicious meal at Made in House followed by a one-of-a-kind shopping experience at the beloved boutique Sfingiday. This package pairs fabulous food with locally curated treasures—an irresistible combination for foodies, gift-seekers, and Seattle explorers.

Made in House – Modern Korean Fusion Delight (https://www.eatmadeinhouse.com)

$50 Gift Certificate

Nestled in the heart of Fremont, Made in House is a cozy Korean-fusion deli celebrated for its flavorful, veggie-forward dishes and modern twist on traditional Korean comfort food.

  • Famous for the Mom’s Medley Bibimbop and hearty BopBowls packed with sesame, zucchini, carrots, kale tempura, and more
  • A menu full of gems: soft tofu stew, glazed house wings, and creative seasonal specials
  • Vegan-friendly options, generous portions, and consistently praised for quality
  • Warm, welcoming ambiance with attentive staff—an inviting spot for both casual meals and flavorful feasts

Sfingiday – A Whimsical Wonderland of Local Art & Gifts (https://www.sfingiday.com)

$50 Gift Certificate

Just steps away, explore Sfingiday, a woman-owned boutique filled with handmade goods from independent artists and makers. It’s a joyful treasure hunt every time you step inside.

  • Curated collection supporting 500+ independent brands
  • Discover ceramics, prints, jewelry, soaps, candles, kids’ toys, accessories, home décor, and clever gifts with personality
  • Every item is thoughtful, handcrafted, and tells a story
  • A warm, creative, community-rooted space perfect for finding gifts—or treating yourself

Indulge in a flavorful meal, then stroll through Fremont to shop local art, handcrafted finds, and unique treasures. The perfect pairing of delicious and delightful!


Writer's Retreat Inspiration Set item
Writer's Retreat Inspiration Set item
Writer's Retreat Inspiration Set item
Writer's Retreat Inspiration Set
$8

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $40

For thoughtful notes and self-care moments

  • 12 handcrafted pink-cake blank cards — perfect for sending heartfelt notes or sparking creative inspiration
  • Taja A5 hardcover journal — 160 pages of silky 100gsm paper, lay-flat binding, inner pocket, ribbon bookmark, and pen loop for elegant, effortless writing
  • 4 FIOVER fine-point cat pens — smooth, quick-dry ink and comfortable grip designed for long, cozy writing sessions
Busy Toddler Bundle item
Busy Toddler Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $25


Big Fun for Little Hands!

  • Deluxe 4-in-1 Wooden Puzzle Set — four beautifully crafted FSC-certified puzzles (Unicorn, Princess, Mermaid, and Fairy) with sturdy 24-piece designs and smooth, child-safe edges
  • Charming Whale Puzzle — a high-quality wooden 20-piece puzzle perfect for early problem-solving success
  • Berenstain Bears Busy Activity Book — a classic collection of engaging mazes, coloring pages, and activities to inspire creativity and learning
Punch, Play & Pow! — Kids’ Inflatable Boxing Bag item
Punch, Play & Pow! — Kids’ Inflatable Boxing Bag
$10

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $40


Energy burner approved. QPAU Kids Inflatable Punching Bag (66”)

Get ready for non-stop giggles, energy bursts, and healthy activity. This inflatable punching bag turns your living room (or backyard) into a mini dojo, combining fun, fitness, and imaginative play for kids ages 5–12.

  • Bounce-back action: High-quality PVC and multi-chamber inflation give a fast, soft rebound — punches and kicks feel satisfying but safe
  • Built for energetic play: A tall, free-standing design lets kids practice kicking, punching, and movement — great for coordination, agility, and burning off energy
  • Kid-friendly & sturdy: Durable, eco-PVC construction stands up to repeated play without leaks or tears.
  • Encourages active fun over screen time: Perfect for kids who love to move — helps build strength, coordination, confidence, and healthy habits.



Sip, Read, Repeat Bundle item
Sip, Read, Repeat Bundle item
Sip, Read, Repeat Bundle item
Sip, Read, Repeat Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $87


Comfort begins here. A heart-warming trio for book lovers, coffee sippers, and anyone who appreciates cozy moments done right

The Bridge Coffee House — $25 Gift Certificate

  • Craft coffee, cozy corners, and community warmth — the perfect kickoff to a slow morning or a much-needed mental reset.

James Baldwin Elementary Drinkware Duo

  • 11 oz ceramic mug — classic comfort in every sip
  • 16 oz insulated glass with slider lid — Polar Camel double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot or icy twice as long

Blind Date with a Book

  • Hello. I’m the kind of book you meet once and then think about for days. I show up looking gentle and unassuming, but don’t let that fool you — I’m carrying emotional depth like a weighted blanket. I’m funny in that dry, Scandinavian way; tender in the places you didn’t expect; and full of characters who feel like the friends you didn’t know you needed. If you're into heartfelt chaos, community bonds, and stories that sneak up and hug you — well… I think we’ll get along wonderfully.
Pipe & Row Cozy-Chic Essentials Bundle item
Pipe & Row Cozy-Chic Essentials Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $129


A little warmth, a little whimsy. Wrap yourself in style with this perfectly curated mix of cozy, cute, and effortlessly cool accessories from Pipe & Row (www.pipeandrow.com) — the bundle that knows how to keep you warm, organized, and a little bit fabulous.

  • Chunky plaid scarf — Soft, oversized, instantly elevates every outfit
  • Le Bon Shoppe gray socks — The cult-favorite cozy sock for everyday luxury
  • Retro hotel keychain — Vintage charm for your keys, bags, or daily essentials
  • Mini butterfly hair claw — Whimsical, delicate, and adorable
  • Large watermelon hair claw — Playful pop of color with strong hold
  • Crochet fish keychain — Handmade cuteness with personality
  • Mini pink hair claw — Perfect little dash of pastel charm
Luxe Little Indulgences Bundle item
Luxe Little Indulgences Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $356


Style meets scent in the chicest way. A delightfully curated collection of stylish accents, luxury scents, and everyday charm from Pipe & Row (www.pipeandrow.com). This bundle blends whimsy, fashion, and premium self-care — perfect for anyone who loves elevated essentials with personality.

What’s Inside

  • Bunny bag charm — a playful companion that adds instant cheer to any tote or handbag
  • Statement hair claw — a chic, everyday styling staple
  • Modern sunglasses — effortlessly cool and ready for sunny strolls
  • Flamingo Estate Tomato Candle — a lush, garden-fresh scent that fills the room with earthy, sun-warmed magic
  • Flamingo Estate Tomato Bar Soap — a luxurious, aromatic cleansing bar infused with botanical richness
  • Pipe & Row $200 Gift Card — a shopping treat for exploring curated fashion, accessories, and design-forward finds
Candle, Claws & Cozy Chaos item
Candle, Claws & Cozy Chaos
$20

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $92


Small pleasures, big vibes. A perfectly curated mix of cozy, chic, and delightfully quirky essentials from Pipe & Row (www.pipeandrow.com). This bundle brings together soft socks, a sleek silver claw clip, a charming heart keychain, a cult-favorite Boy Smells candle, and scent-boosting dryer sheets—all the little luxuries that make everyday living feel just a bit more fabulous.

  • Le Bon Shoppe white socks — the internet’s favorite cozy classic
  • Silver hair claw — minimalist, strong, effortlessly stylish
  • Heart keychain — a sweet pop of personality for your bag or keys
  • Boy Smells candle — moody, modern, and undeniably addictive
  • Xtra Milk dryer sheets — soft, clean, elevated scent vibes for laundry day
Ciao to Boring — Style & Charm Duo item
Ciao to Boring — Style & Charm Duo
$15

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $80


Effortless cool, perfectly paired. A little fashion, a little whimsy, and a whole lot of personality. This chic mini-bundle from Pipe & Row (www.pipeandrow.com) pairs a stylish, perfect blend of effortless cool and playful flair.

  • Pipe & Row Ciao Ciao jersey shirt — soft, modern, and instantly wearable; a closet staple with that signature P&R elevated simplicity
  • Flower bag charm — a cute pop of personality for totes, keys, backpacks, or handbags
Street-Cute Essentials Set item
Street-Cute Essentials Set
$35

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $163


A little style, a little sweetness. A chic little lineup of  Pipe & Row (www.pipeandrow.com) favorites — perfect for anyone who loves playful accessories with a minimalist-cool edge.

  • Gray denim flower-logo hat — relaxed, effortless, and goes with everything
  • Retro hotel keychain — a vintage pop for your keys or tote
  • Plush flower-logo bag charm — soft, quirky, and irresistibly cute
  • Pipe & Row $100 gift card — treat yourself to something stylish
The Everyday Flair Bundle item
The Everyday Flair Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $144


Accessories with attitude. A playful mashup of quirky charms, denim-cute style, and that signature Pipe & Row (www.pipeandrow.com) polish. Perfect for anyone who accessorizes with attitude.

  • Denim flower-logo hat for effortless downtown cool
  • Retro hotel keychain for main-character energy
  • Pink plush bunny, tomato plush, & Ace of Hearts bag charms — because maximalism is back
  • Oversized safety pin for an edgy wink
  • Pipe & Row $50 gift card to finish the look with whatever catches your eye
Bluey’s Art & Adventure Bundle item
Bluey’s Art & Adventure Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $20


Screen-free joy for Bluey fans. Bring out big smiles and bigger imaginations! This Bluey bundle keeps little hands busy with bright window-art creations and a magical rub-and-reveal activity pad — perfect for quiet time, creative play, or on-the-go fun.

  • Bluey Window Art Suncatchers Kit — includes 5 Bluey-themed suncatchers, 7 vibrant window paint tubes, paintbrush, cord, suction cups, and simple instructions
  • Bluey Imagine Ink Rub & Reveal Pad — mess-free magic pages and a wooden stylus that uncover hidden images with every scratch

Bluey fans will flip for this creative, screen-free bundle!

Eagle Pride Essentials Bundle item
Eagle Pride Essentials Bundle
$12

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $65


Show your James Baldwin Elementary spirit in style! This school-themed bundle brings together must-have gear for shopping, decorating, and cheering on our community—with pieces perfect for students, families, and superfans alike.


What’s Included

  • Ultra-core shopper tote — durable, lightweight, and perfect for errands, events, or everyday carry
  • Ceramic ornament — 3" round keepsake for home, holidays, or your favorite display
  • Vinyl sticker — perfect for laptops, water bottles, notebooks, and more
  • Metal pin — show your Eagle pride on jackets, bags, or lanyards
  • Adult hooded sweatshirt (Size L) — medium-weight, dark gray, cozy, and spirit-ready
Suds & Smiles Bath-Time Bundle item
Suds & Smiles Bath-Time Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $38


Suds, color, fizz, repeat. Turn bath time into the best time! This joyful bundle is packed with fizzy fun, colorful surprises, and kid-approved goodies that make splashing, scrubbing, and soaking an absolute delight.

  • 12 natural essential-oil bath bombs — gentle, calming, and extra bubbly
  • 4 science-beaker bath bombs — experiment-style fizzing fun
  • 3 dinosaur egg bath bombs — watch the dino magic hatch!
  • 3 bathtub finger paints — creative, washable, mess-friendly fun
  • Bubble wand — because every bath deserves a little extra sparkle
  • 2 light-up kids’ toothbrushes — brushing becomes part of the adventure
Sparkle & Shine Bundle item
Sparkle & Shine Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $60


A glittery, giggly celebration of creativity! This bundle is packed with bright colors, playful beauty fun, and hands-on crafting—perfect for the kid who loves to make, decorate, and shine.

  • Cutie Patootie Sticker Dress-Up Book — mix-and-match outfits for endless imaginative play
  • Kids Lip Gloss & Balm Set — sweet shades and shimmery smiles for dress-up fun
  • Purple Rechargeable Wand (Lights + Music) — adds magic, sparkle, and pure delight to any pretend adventure
  • Jumbo Clay Beads DIY Jewelry Kit — bold, colorful beads for crafting necklaces, bracelets, and creative masterpieces
  • Kids Nail Polish & Decorating Kit — little hands can design, paint, and bedazzle their own mini manicures
The Cuddle Crew Organizer item
The Cuddle Crew Organizer
$10

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $45


Meet the ultimate clutter-tamer! This tall, free-standing floor toy organizer (15.7" × 15.7" × 52.4") keeps plushies, dolls, and soft toys neatly corralled while staying easy for kids to access. Preassembled and ready to use, it adds instant order to playrooms, bedrooms, or nurseries—no tools, no stress, just tidy joys

Town & Country Markets Gift Card ($100) item
Town & Country Markets Gift Card ($100) item
Town & Country Markets Gift Card ($100)
$30

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $100


Shop fresh, local, delicious. A neighborhood favorite for fresh produce, gourmet finds, bakery treats, deli goodness, and all the essentials — Town & Country Markets are the perfect place to stock up, discover something delicious, or treat yourself to high-quality groceries.

Family Movie Night Out item
Family Movie Night Out item
Family Movie Night Out
$25

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $90


Make memories with a perfect evening of dinner + a movie! This bundle treats your family to delicious local dining followed by big-screen fun just steps away.

🍽️ Watershed Pub & Kitchen (https://watershedpub.com)– $50 Gift Card

Enjoy waterfront vibes, wood-fired pizzas, Northwest comfort food, and an impressive tap list. Friendly, cozy, and perfect for families — Watershed is a neighborhood favorite for a relaxed night out.

🎥 Regal Thornton Place (https://www.regmovies.com/theatres/regal-thornton-place-1937) – $40 Movie Gift Card

Catch the latest blockbuster, animated adventure, or family comedy at Regal Thornton Place, featuring comfy seating and all your movie-night snacks. The perfect follow-up to dinner just down the block.

Family Fun at the Zoo — 4-Pack Adventure Passes item
Family Fun at the Zoo — 4-Pack Adventure Passes
$30

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $120


Give your family a wild day out! This bundle includes four single-use, all-ages day admission passes to the beloved Woodland Park Zoo — home to lions, penguins, red pandas, giraffes, and over 900 animals from around the world. Perfect for a family outing, weekend adventure, or gifting to someone who loves animals and exploration.

Why They’ll Love It:

  • 🐒 4 all-ages day passes — bring the whole crew!
  • 🦓 Explore award-winning habitats, keeper talks & animal encounters
  • 🦋 Wander beautiful botanical gardens and immersive exhibits
  • 🌞 Fun for families, grandparents, playdates & visiting guests
  • 📸 Endless photo ops and memory-making moments
Costco $50 Gift Card item
Costco $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $50


Stock up, splurge, or treat the family to bulk-size joy! From pantry staples and fresh produce to holiday gifts, household essentials, and unbeatable Kirkland favorites, this Costco gift card is good at any Costco location — no membership required.

🔐 “Escape the Ordinary” — Escapology 60-Minute Escape Room item
🔐 “Escape the Ordinary” — Escapology 60-Minute Escape Room item
🔐 “Escape the Ordinary” — Escapology 60-Minute Escape Room
$15

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $50


Get ready for an unforgettable adventure! This game card gives you access to any 60-minute escape room of your choice at Escapology Lynnwood (www.escapology.com/en/lynnwood-wa/escape-games).

⭐ What You Get

  • Valid anytime
  • Covers the entire cost for your whole group
  • Good for 2–8 players
  • Your game is always private — never play with strangers

🕵️‍♂️ About Escapology

Escapology is the world’s largest and fastest-growing escape room franchise, known for cinematic, fully themed puzzle rooms that drop your team into the heart of a real-life mystery. During your 60-minute mission, you’ll:

  • Explore a beautifully designed, immersive adventure room
  • Discover hidden clues, crack codes, and solve clever puzzles
  • Race against the clock with fun surprises around every corner
  • Enjoy premium production value, gorgeous lobbies, and 5-star experiences

Book online, by phone, or in person. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations ensure you get the adventure you want—and it will always be private.

🍫 Chocolate Artisan Experience — Adult Class item
🍫 Chocolate Artisan Experience — Adult Class item
🍫 Chocolate Artisan Experience — Adult Class
$15

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $85


Discover the magic behind handcrafted chocolate! In this hands-on class with The Chocolate Man (www.chocolateman.com). The owner and chocolate savant Bill Fredericks will lead you as you learn professional techniques, temper chocolate, create your own treats, and enjoy a deliciously immersive culinary adventure. Perfect for foodies, creatives, and anyone who loves cacao in all its glory.

Winter Solstice Renewal — Women’s Wellness Experience item
Winter Solstice Renewal — Women’s Wellness Experience item
Winter Solstice Renewal — Women’s Wellness Experience
$10

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $49


An evening of warmth and intention. Gift someone (or yourself!) a nourishing evening of connection, reflection, and light. This single admission to The Funny Yogi’s (https://www.thefunnyyogi.com) Winter Solstice St. Lucia Women’s Event lead by our very own Jess Brustad (mom of 1st Grader@JBE) offers a restorative blend of mindfulness, community, storytelling, and seasonal intention-setting. A gorgeous way to mark the longest night of the year and welcome in new energy.

🎨 Create & Chill: Mosaic Room Gift Certificate the (#2) item
🎨 Create & Chill: Mosaic Room Gift Certificate the (#2)
$5

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $30


Create something meaningful. Dive into your next creative adventure with this all-access pass to Mosaic Room’s (www.mosaicroomseattle.com) wide-ranging classes and workshops — from paint parties to dance sessions, yoga, mixed-media art, and more. Great for a solo night of self-care, a creative date, or a fun family outing.

🎨 Squirrelly Workshop $100 Gift Certificate item
🎨 Squirrelly Workshop $100 Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $100


Discover your inner maker with a gift certificate good for any class or workshop at Tiffany Jay’s Squirrelly Workshop— a beloved local creative studio offering hands-on classes in printmaking, crafting, fiber arts, mixed media, and more. Whether you're a total beginner or a seasoned creator, Tiffany’s warm teaching style and imaginative projects make every session playful, approachable, and inspiring.

Perfect for:

  • Adults looking for a creative reset
  • Teens eager to learn a new skill
  • Anyone who loves crafting, community, and joyful making

🔗 Explore classes at squirrellyworkshop.com




🔐 “Escape the Ordinary” — Escapology 60-Minute Escape Room (2) item
🔐 “Escape the Ordinary” — Escapology 60-Minute Escape Room (2) item
🔐 “Escape the Ordinary” — Escapology 60-Minute Escape Room (2)
$15

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $50


A Private Adventure for your whole crew! This game card gives you access to any 60-minute escape room of your choice at Escapology Lynnwood (www.escapology.com/en/lynnwood-wa/escape-games).

⭐ What You Get

  • Valid anytime
  • Covers the entire cost for your whole group
  • Good for 2–8 players
  • Your game is always private — never play with strangers

🕵️‍♂️ About Escapology

Escapology is the world’s largest and fastest-growing escape room franchise, known for cinematic, fully themed puzzle rooms that drop your team into the heart of a real-life mystery. During your 60-minute mission, you’ll:

  • Explore a beautifully designed, immersive adventure room
  • Discover hidden clues, crack codes, and solve clever puzzles
  • Race against the clock with fun surprises around every corner
  • Enjoy premium production value, gorgeous lobbies, and 5-star experiences

Book online, by phone, or in person. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations ensure you get the adventure you want—and it will always be private.

🍳 “Lil’ Chefs in the Making” Gift Certificate item
🍳 “Lil’ Chefs in the Making” Gift Certificate item
🍳 “Lil’ Chefs in the Making” Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $200


Give a young chef the sweetest recipe for confidence, creativity, and hands-on fun! This gift certificate offers access to an After-School Enrichment kids’ cooking class at FrogLegs Cooking School (www.froglegskca.com), where children learn real culinary skills in a joyful, whimsical, and deliciously fun environment.
Kids chop, mix, whisk, bake, taste, and create — all while gaining kitchen confidence, teamwork skills, and a love for cooking.

Perfect for budding foodies, curious creators, and any kid who loves playing with their food in the best way possible.


🐒 Kong Academy Day Camp Adventure Pass item
🐒 Kong Academy Day Camp Adventure Pass item
🐒 Kong Academy Day Camp Adventure Pass
$45

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $155


Give your child a day packed with movement, imagination, and full-body fun! This gift certificate is good for one day parkour camp at Kong Academy (https://www.kongacademy.org) — the place where kids learn confidence, resilience, teamwork, and parkour-inspired play in a safe, structured, joy-filled environment.

  • Choose any day camp offered during the year (Age Range: 4-12)
  • Focus on movement, social-emotional growth, outdoor play, & creative challenges
  • Led by experienced, energetic instructors
  • Ideal for kids who love climbing, jumping, laughing, and learning through active play

A perfect gift for high-energy kids or families who love getting them into meaningful, movement-based programs!

The "Mr. Reynolds" Eagle Hat - Custom & Ultra Cool item
The "Mr. Reynolds" Eagle Hat - Custom & Ultra Cool
$10

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $25


Wear it like Mr. Reynolds. Own it like an Eagle.


Bring home a unique piece of James Baldwin spirit. This special-edition custom embroidered Eagles hat, designed to match the beloved Mr. Reynolds’ signature style, is the perfect blend of school pride and everyday cool! 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!