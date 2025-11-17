JAMES BALDWIN PTO Winter Auction

Fair Market Value: $160





Create glowing art with your own hands! Unleash your inner artist with a hands-on glassblowing adventure at Seattle Glassblowing Studio (www.seattleglassblowing.com)! This unforgettable 30-minute “Create Your Own Piece” session lets you step right up to the furnace and shape molten glass into a beautiful, custom work of art.

Choose your masterpiece:

Cup

Bowl

Glass Ornament

Seafloat

Pumpkin

Paperweight

Guided by expert glassblowers, participants (ages 11+) get to gather, shape, color, and finish a dazzling creation to treasure forever. Whether you’re gifting the experience or keeping it for yourself, this is a one-of-a-kind Seattle memory waiting to happen.