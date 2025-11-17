JAMES BALDWIN PTO Winter Auction

Hosted by
Fair Market Value: $160
Create glowing art with your own hands! Unleash your inner artist with a hands-on glassblowing adventure at Seattle Glassblowing Studio (www.seattleglassblowing.com)! This unforgettable 30-minute “Create Your Own Piece” session lets you step right up to the furnace and shape molten glass into a beautiful, custom work of art.
Choose your masterpiece:
Guided by expert glassblowers, participants (ages 11+) get to gather, shape, color, and finish a dazzling creation to treasure forever. Whether you’re gifting the experience or keeping it for yourself, this is a one-of-a-kind Seattle memory waiting to happen.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $90
Code it, play it, master it!
This customizable handheld gaming device lets high-score hunters design and program their own retro 8-bit challenges or dive straight into fan-favorite classics on the go. Build, play, dominate—the power is in your hands.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $40
24 Days of Holiday Science Magic
Add sparkle to the season with a countdown full of wonder! This dazzling STEM Advent calendar turns each December day into a little moment of magic, with 24 surprise science experiments that mix holiday cheer with hands-on discovery in chemistry, biology, and physics.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $30
Pretend play that cooks up big creativity. Whip up hours of imaginative fun! This charming play-kitchen bundle lets little chefs shop, bake, and create endless pretend meals with kid-friendly tools and adorable play pieces.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $75
Your self-care, elevated! Indulge in a curated collection of self-care essentials designed to refresh, restore, and elevate your daily routine. This premium assortment blends skincare, fragrance, makeup, and wellness favorites—perfect for pampering yourself or gifting someone who deserves a little luxury.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $65
Step into style with these chic EasyFox brown knee-high boots, designed to elevate any outfit—from casual denim to polished evening looks.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $65
Celebrate the joy of handwritten moments with this beautiful set of 13 handmade greeting cards, each crafted with care and creativity. From festive holidays to heartfelt hellos, this curated collection gives you a unique card for every occasion—no store run required.
A thoughtful, one-of-a-kind bundle perfect for card lovers, gift-givers, or anyone who appreciates handmade artistry.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $40
Meet Aspen—a cuddly creature sprinkled with forest magic and charm. With sparkling eyes, fluffy fur, and a playful personality, Aspen turns everyday moments into tiny adventures.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $46
Squish, sculpt, imagine, repeat! A treasure trove of creativity! This delightful clay and Play-Doh bundle invites toddlers and young makers to sculpt, squish, shape, and imagine to their hearts’ content. With Disney magic, air-dry creations, and classroom-quality clay, this set offers hours of hands-on, screen-free fun.
Play-Doh Minnie Mouse Bakery Playset
Air-Dry Clay Animal Kit (12 Animals)
Crayola Air-Dry Clay (5 lb Bucket)
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $30
A little creativity goes a long way. Dive into your next creative adventure with this all-access pass to Mosaic Room’s (www.mosaicroomseattle.com) wide-ranging classes and workshops — from paint parties to dance sessions, yoga, mixed-media art, and more. Great for a solo night of self-care, a creative date, or a fun family outing.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $100
Eat local, shop delightful. Enjoy a perfect day out in Fremont with a delicious meal at Made in House followed by a one-of-a-kind shopping experience at the beloved boutique Sfingiday. This package pairs fabulous food with locally curated treasures—an irresistible combination for foodies, gift-seekers, and Seattle explorers.
Made in House – Modern Korean Fusion Delight (https://www.eatmadeinhouse.com)
$50 Gift Certificate
Nestled in the heart of Fremont, Made in House is a cozy Korean-fusion deli celebrated for its flavorful, veggie-forward dishes and modern twist on traditional Korean comfort food.
Sfingiday – A Whimsical Wonderland of Local Art & Gifts (https://www.sfingiday.com)
$50 Gift Certificate
Just steps away, explore Sfingiday, a woman-owned boutique filled with handmade goods from independent artists and makers. It’s a joyful treasure hunt every time you step inside.
Indulge in a flavorful meal, then stroll through Fremont to shop local art, handcrafted finds, and unique treasures. The perfect pairing of delicious and delightful!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $40
For thoughtful notes and self-care moments
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $25
Big Fun for Little Hands!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $40
Energy burner approved. QPAU Kids Inflatable Punching Bag (66”)
Get ready for non-stop giggles, energy bursts, and healthy activity. This inflatable punching bag turns your living room (or backyard) into a mini dojo, combining fun, fitness, and imaginative play for kids ages 5–12.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $87
Comfort begins here. A heart-warming trio for book lovers, coffee sippers, and anyone who appreciates cozy moments done right
The Bridge Coffee House — $25 Gift Certificate
James Baldwin Elementary Drinkware Duo
Blind Date with a Book
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $129
A little warmth, a little whimsy. Wrap yourself in style with this perfectly curated mix of cozy, cute, and effortlessly cool accessories from Pipe & Row (www.pipeandrow.com) — the bundle that knows how to keep you warm, organized, and a little bit fabulous.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $356
Style meets scent in the chicest way. A delightfully curated collection of stylish accents, luxury scents, and everyday charm from Pipe & Row (www.pipeandrow.com). This bundle blends whimsy, fashion, and premium self-care — perfect for anyone who loves elevated essentials with personality.
What’s Inside
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $92
Small pleasures, big vibes. A perfectly curated mix of cozy, chic, and delightfully quirky essentials from Pipe & Row (www.pipeandrow.com). This bundle brings together soft socks, a sleek silver claw clip, a charming heart keychain, a cult-favorite Boy Smells candle, and scent-boosting dryer sheets—all the little luxuries that make everyday living feel just a bit more fabulous.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $80
Effortless cool, perfectly paired. A little fashion, a little whimsy, and a whole lot of personality. This chic mini-bundle from Pipe & Row (www.pipeandrow.com) pairs a stylish, perfect blend of effortless cool and playful flair.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $163
A little style, a little sweetness. A chic little lineup of Pipe & Row (www.pipeandrow.com) favorites — perfect for anyone who loves playful accessories with a minimalist-cool edge.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $144
Accessories with attitude. A playful mashup of quirky charms, denim-cute style, and that signature Pipe & Row (www.pipeandrow.com) polish. Perfect for anyone who accessorizes with attitude.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $20
Screen-free joy for Bluey fans. Bring out big smiles and bigger imaginations! This Bluey bundle keeps little hands busy with bright window-art creations and a magical rub-and-reveal activity pad — perfect for quiet time, creative play, or on-the-go fun.
Bluey fans will flip for this creative, screen-free bundle!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $65
Show your James Baldwin Elementary spirit in style! This school-themed bundle brings together must-have gear for shopping, decorating, and cheering on our community—with pieces perfect for students, families, and superfans alike.
What’s Included
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $38
Suds, color, fizz, repeat. Turn bath time into the best time! This joyful bundle is packed with fizzy fun, colorful surprises, and kid-approved goodies that make splashing, scrubbing, and soaking an absolute delight.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $60
A glittery, giggly celebration of creativity! This bundle is packed with bright colors, playful beauty fun, and hands-on crafting—perfect for the kid who loves to make, decorate, and shine.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $45
Meet the ultimate clutter-tamer! This tall, free-standing floor toy organizer (15.7" × 15.7" × 52.4") keeps plushies, dolls, and soft toys neatly corralled while staying easy for kids to access. Preassembled and ready to use, it adds instant order to playrooms, bedrooms, or nurseries—no tools, no stress, just tidy joys
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $100
Shop fresh, local, delicious. A neighborhood favorite for fresh produce, gourmet finds, bakery treats, deli goodness, and all the essentials — Town & Country Markets are the perfect place to stock up, discover something delicious, or treat yourself to high-quality groceries.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $90
Make memories with a perfect evening of dinner + a movie! This bundle treats your family to delicious local dining followed by big-screen fun just steps away.
🍽️ Watershed Pub & Kitchen (https://watershedpub.com)– $50 Gift Card
Enjoy waterfront vibes, wood-fired pizzas, Northwest comfort food, and an impressive tap list. Friendly, cozy, and perfect for families — Watershed is a neighborhood favorite for a relaxed night out.
🎥 Regal Thornton Place (https://www.regmovies.com/theatres/regal-thornton-place-1937) – $40 Movie Gift Card
Catch the latest blockbuster, animated adventure, or family comedy at Regal Thornton Place, featuring comfy seating and all your movie-night snacks. The perfect follow-up to dinner just down the block.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $120
Give your family a wild day out! This bundle includes four single-use, all-ages day admission passes to the beloved Woodland Park Zoo — home to lions, penguins, red pandas, giraffes, and over 900 animals from around the world. Perfect for a family outing, weekend adventure, or gifting to someone who loves animals and exploration.
Why They’ll Love It:
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $50
Stock up, splurge, or treat the family to bulk-size joy! From pantry staples and fresh produce to holiday gifts, household essentials, and unbeatable Kirkland favorites, this Costco gift card is good at any Costco location — no membership required.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $50
Get ready for an unforgettable adventure! This game card gives you access to any 60-minute escape room of your choice at Escapology Lynnwood (www.escapology.com/en/lynnwood-wa/escape-games).
⭐ What You Get
🕵️♂️ About Escapology
Escapology is the world’s largest and fastest-growing escape room franchise, known for cinematic, fully themed puzzle rooms that drop your team into the heart of a real-life mystery. During your 60-minute mission, you’ll:
Book online, by phone, or in person. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations ensure you get the adventure you want—and it will always be private.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $85
Discover the magic behind handcrafted chocolate! In this hands-on class with The Chocolate Man (www.chocolateman.com). The owner and chocolate savant Bill Fredericks will lead you as you learn professional techniques, temper chocolate, create your own treats, and enjoy a deliciously immersive culinary adventure. Perfect for foodies, creatives, and anyone who loves cacao in all its glory.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $49
An evening of warmth and intention. Gift someone (or yourself!) a nourishing evening of connection, reflection, and light. This single admission to The Funny Yogi’s (https://www.thefunnyyogi.com) Winter Solstice St. Lucia Women’s Event lead by our very own Jess Brustad (mom of 1st Grader@JBE) offers a restorative blend of mindfulness, community, storytelling, and seasonal intention-setting. A gorgeous way to mark the longest night of the year and welcome in new energy.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $30
Create something meaningful. Dive into your next creative adventure with this all-access pass to Mosaic Room’s (www.mosaicroomseattle.com) wide-ranging classes and workshops — from paint parties to dance sessions, yoga, mixed-media art, and more. Great for a solo night of self-care, a creative date, or a fun family outing.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $100
Discover your inner maker with a gift certificate good for any class or workshop at Tiffany Jay’s Squirrelly Workshop— a beloved local creative studio offering hands-on classes in printmaking, crafting, fiber arts, mixed media, and more. Whether you're a total beginner or a seasoned creator, Tiffany’s warm teaching style and imaginative projects make every session playful, approachable, and inspiring.
Perfect for:
🔗 Explore classes at squirrellyworkshop.com
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $50
A Private Adventure for your whole crew! This game card gives you access to any 60-minute escape room of your choice at Escapology Lynnwood (www.escapology.com/en/lynnwood-wa/escape-games).
⭐ What You Get
🕵️♂️ About Escapology
Escapology is the world’s largest and fastest-growing escape room franchise, known for cinematic, fully themed puzzle rooms that drop your team into the heart of a real-life mystery. During your 60-minute mission, you’ll:
Book online, by phone, or in person. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations ensure you get the adventure you want—and it will always be private.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $200
Give a young chef the sweetest recipe for confidence, creativity, and hands-on fun! This gift certificate offers access to an After-School Enrichment kids’ cooking class at FrogLegs Cooking School (www.froglegskca.com), where children learn real culinary skills in a joyful, whimsical, and deliciously fun environment.
Kids chop, mix, whisk, bake, taste, and create — all while gaining kitchen confidence, teamwork skills, and a love for cooking.
Perfect for budding foodies, curious creators, and any kid who loves playing with their food in the best way possible.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $155
Give your child a day packed with movement, imagination, and full-body fun! This gift certificate is good for one day parkour camp at Kong Academy (https://www.kongacademy.org) — the place where kids learn confidence, resilience, teamwork, and parkour-inspired play in a safe, structured, joy-filled environment.
A perfect gift for high-energy kids or families who love getting them into meaningful, movement-based programs!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $25
Wear it like Mr. Reynolds. Own it like an Eagle.
Bring home a unique piece of James Baldwin spirit. This special-edition custom embroidered Eagles hat, designed to match the beloved Mr. Reynolds’ signature style, is the perfect blend of school pride and everyday cool!
