JAMES BALDWIN PTO BUY NOW

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Four weeks of dance, joy & pure Zumba fun — no experience needed
Get ready to shake, shimmy, and smile your way through January with four fun, high-energy Zumba classes taught by James Baldwin’s own Mrs. Mulder! A joyful way for kids (and grown-ups!) to get moving, stay active, and start the new year with BIG energy.
🗓 Class Details
Join the one-and-only Mr. Mann for an epic after-school kickball game your child will remember all year! Up to 18–20 students (grades 3–5) will hit the field for friendly competition, laughter, teamwork, and lots of running. Perfect for kids who love being active — or just love hanging out with their favorite teacher!
📅 Date: December 15
⏰ Time: 2:45 PM
📍 Location: James Baldwin Field
👧 Ages: 3rd–5th grade
👟 Capacity: 20 spots
Big plays. Big smiles. Mr. Reynolds–style fun.
Get ready for the ultimate after-school highlight! Your child will hit the field for a high-energy, laughter-filled 6v6 soccer match led by the legendary—and much-loved—Mr. Reynolds.
With only 12 spots available, this is a rare chance for kids to run, kick, pass, play, and shine under the guidance of a teacher they absolutely adore.
📅 Date: Jan 14
⏰ Time: 3–4 PM
📍 Location: James Baldwin Field
👧 Ages: 3rd–5th Grade
👟 Capacity: 12 students
Who will score the winning goal? One thing’s for sure—everyone walks away feeling like a champion.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!