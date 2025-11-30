JAMES BALDWIN PTO BUY NOW

Big plays. Big smiles. Mr. Reynolds–style fun.





Get ready for the ultimate after-school highlight! Your child will hit the field for a high-energy, laughter-filled 6v6 soccer match led by the legendary—and much-loved—Mr. Reynolds.

With only 12 spots available, this is a rare chance for kids to run, kick, pass, play, and shine under the guidance of a teacher they absolutely adore.

📅 Date: Jan 14

⏰ Time: 3–4 PM

📍 Location: James Baldwin Field

👧 Ages: 3rd–5th Grade

👟 Capacity: 12 students

Who will score the winning goal? One thing’s for sure—everyone walks away feeling like a champion.



