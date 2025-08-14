James Halstead, Sr. Chapter, NSDAR Membership Dues 2025-2026

Valid for one year
Annual National ($52), State ($8), and Chapter ($7) dues.
Valid for one year
Annual National ($52), State ($8), and Chapter ($7) dues plus hard copy of Yearbook ($8).
NOTE: Yearbooks will be sent via email as a pdf for free.
Valid for one year
Associate Member dues only
Valid for one year
Associate dues ($7) plus hard copy of Yearbook ($8)
NOTE: Yearbooks will be sent via email as a pdf for free.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!