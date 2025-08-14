James Halstead, Sr. Chapter, NSDAR Membership Dues 2025-2026

Membership Renewal Dues
$67

Valid for one year

Annual National ($52), State ($8), and Chapter ($7) dues.

Membership Renewal Dues Plus Yearbook
$75

Valid for one year

Annual National ($52), State ($8), and Chapter ($7) dues plus hard copy of Yearbook ($8).

NOTE: Yearbooks will be sent via email as a pdf for free.

Associate Member Renewal Dues
$7

Valid for one year

Associate Member dues only

Associate Member Renewal Dues Plus Yearbook
$15

Valid for one year

Associate dues ($7) plus hard copy of Yearbook ($8)

NOTE: Yearbooks will be sent via email as a pdf for free.

Add a donation for James Halstead, Sr. Chapter, NSDAR

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!