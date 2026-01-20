James Harrod Trust Inc

James Harrod Trust Inc

James Harrod Trust Membership Request

Jane Coomes (Student)
$5

Renews yearly on: February 1

Student membership supporting the Trust’s mission and ongoing programs.

Terry White (Individual)
$25

Renews yearly on: February 1

Individual membership supporting the Trust’s mission and ongoing programs.

Louise Dean (Family)
$50

Renews yearly on: February 1

Family membership supporting programs, tours, and shared experiences for all household members.

James Haggin (Organization)
$75

Renews yearly on: February 1

Provides direct support for preservation, education, and community engagement.

Anna Armstrong (Preserver)
$100

Renews yearly on: February 1

Advances the protection and interpretation of local historic resources.

Frances Keightley (Supporter)
$250

Renews yearly on: February 1

Supports major preservation efforts and long-term stewardship initiatives.

Anne Pogue (Benefactor)
$500

Renews yearly on: February 1

Helps fund preservation projects and public programs; includes recognition on Trust materials.

David Dolen (Patron)
$1,000

Renews yearly on: February 1

Premier sponsorship recognizing those committed to sustaining the region’s historic legacy. Includes recognition on Trust materials.

Ralph Anderson (Archangel) ($5,000+)
Pay what you can

Renews yearly on: February 1

Transformational support ensuring the long-term preservation of Harrodsburg and Mercer County’s heritage. Includes recognition on Trust materials.

James Harrod (Corporate) ($10,000+)
Pay what you can

Renews yearly on: February 1

Premier corporate support sustaining major preservation projects and educational initiatives. Includes recognition on Trust materials.

