James Memorial Art Center Art Auction: Evan Struck "America 250 Eagle"

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621 1st Ave W, Williston ND 58801
Starting bid
When Evan Struck stepped onto the stage at Art Fest, the crowd watched a blank canvas transform into this breathtaking 4' × 6' American eagle in less than 10 minutes.
Every splash of paint happened live. Every brushstroke was part of the show. It's more than a painting. It's a moment in time.
The first two paintings created that day sold for $1,000 each during our live auction. Now, this is your final opportunity to own an original Evan Struck speed painting from Art Fest 2026 commemorating America's 250th birthday.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!