A young man in paint-splattered pants adds the finishing touches to a large eagle painting on an easel, with tents and trees visible in the sunny outdoor background.

Hosted by

James Memorial Preservation Society

About this event

James Memorial Art Center Art Auction: Evan Struck "America 250 Eagle"

Pick-up location

621 1st Ave W, Williston ND 58801

America250 Eagle item
America250 Eagle
$800

Starting bid

When Evan Struck stepped onto the stage at Art Fest, the crowd watched a blank canvas transform into this breathtaking 4' × 6' American eagle in less than 10 minutes.
Every splash of paint happened live. Every brushstroke was part of the show. It's more than a painting. It's a moment in time.
The first two paintings created that day sold for $1,000 each during our live auction. Now, this is your final opportunity to own an original Evan Struck speed painting from Art Fest 2026 commemorating America's 250th birthday.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!