James Memorial Art Center Art Auction: Evan Struck "America 250 Eagle"

When Evan Struck stepped onto the stage at Art Fest, the crowd watched a blank canvas transform into this breathtaking 4' × 6' American eagle in less than 10 minutes.

Every splash of paint happened live. Every brushstroke was part of the show. It's more than a painting. It's a moment in time.

The first two paintings created that day sold for $1,000 each during our live auction. Now, this is your final opportunity to own an original Evan Struck speed painting from Art Fest 2026 commemorating America's 250th birthday.