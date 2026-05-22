This is an All-Access pass to every performance and workshop for Jamestown Dance Festival 2026.



Performances include:

Sun Kim Dance Theater & Music From the Sole - September 11 @ 7pm (Reg Lenna) - $50 value

Troy Lingelbach - September 10 at 7pm or September 13 @ 3pm (Scharmann Theater) - $35 value

Jim Self, Rik Daniels, and Twinhead Dance - September 12 @ 2pm (Scharmann Theater) - $25 value





Workshops include:

Sun Kim popping and locking workshop - $20 value

Troy Lingelbach Acro / Movement workshop - $20 value

Music From the Sole Tap & Rhythm workshop - $20 value

Twinhead Dance - Contact Improv Workshop - $20 value

*Possibly more workshops to be added, no additional charge for All-access pass holders.





In addition, you will be invited to attend the other events throughout the festival week, which will include a block party on Saturday morning, a film screening, panel discussions, and other TBA activities!





For pass holders, we will reach out to you to confirm which Troy Lingelbach performance you would like to attend, as well as workshops once the dates/times are confirmed.



