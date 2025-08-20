Jamestown Dance Festival Sponsorship

As a Festival Sponsor, you are making a transformative impact on the Jamestown Dance Festival, helping to sustain a healthy and thriving dance ecosystem. Your support ensures pay equity for dancers, dance companies, and presenters, while also funding venue costs, technical production, and community engagement initiatives that make the festival accessible to all.
As a Company Sponsor, your contribution directly supports the talented dance companies featured in this year’s festival. Your sponsorship helps provide fair wages, travel assistance, and rehearsal space, ensuring that artists can focus on their craft while bringing high-quality performances to our community.
As a Choreographer Sponsor, you are investing in emerging and regional choreographers, giving them a platform to share their work in our newly introduced Choreographer’s Showcase. Your support allows for fair compensation, production resources, and performance opportunities, helping to cultivate the next generation of innovative dance artists.
