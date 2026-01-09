North Side Mosque Chicago

Hosted by

North Side Mosque Chicago

About this event

Jamia Masjid Ground Breaking Event

2525 W Devon Ave

Chicago, IL 60659, USA

General Admission - Recommended
Pay what you can

(Processing Fees can be other - $0)

Experience the journey of our new Jamia Masjid! Join us for a special program featuring exclusive first-look videos and a virtual walkthrough of our stunning future home. See our vision come to life with realistic digital tours of the interior and exterior.

This is your chance to leave your mark: help us build a lasting legacy and have your name engraved on a dedication plate for the foundation when you donate.


Bronze Plate
$5,000

$5,000 donation for a Bronze Plate allows you to leave your lasting mark by sponsoring one-quarter (¼) of a pre-cast wall panel. This is your chance to leave your mark: help us build a lasting legacy and have your name engraved on a dedication plate for the foundation when you donate.


Silver Plate
$10,000

$10,000 donation for a Silver Plate allows you to leave your mark by sponsoring one-half (½) of a pre-cast wall panel. This is your chance to leave your mark: help us build a lasting legacy and have your name engraved on a dedication plate for the foundation when you donate.


Gold Plate
$20,000

A $20,000 donation for a Gold Plate allows you to sponsor one full pre-cast wall panel. This is your chance to leave your mark: help us build a lasting legacy and have your name engraved on a dedication plate for the foundation when you donate.


Add a donation for North Side Mosque Chicago

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!