Jamia Masjid Ground Breaking Event

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About this event
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Experience the journey of our new Jamia Masjid! Join us for a special program featuring exclusive first-look videos and a virtual walkthrough of our stunning future home. See our vision come to life with realistic digital tours of the interior and exterior.
This is your chance to leave your mark: help us build a lasting legacy and have your name engraved on a dedication plate for the foundation when you donate.
$5,000 donation for a Bronze Plate allows you to leave your lasting mark by sponsoring one-quarter (¼) of a pre-cast wall panel. This is your chance to leave your mark: help us build a lasting legacy and have your name engraved on a dedication plate for the foundation when you donate.
$10,000 donation for a Silver Plate allows you to leave your mark by sponsoring one-half (½) of a pre-cast wall panel. This is your chance to leave your mark: help us build a lasting legacy and have your name engraved on a dedication plate for the foundation when you donate.
A $20,000 donation for a Gold Plate allows you to sponsor one full pre-cast wall panel. This is your chance to leave your mark: help us build a lasting legacy and have your name engraved on a dedication plate for the foundation when you donate.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!