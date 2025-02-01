Jammin' in our Jammies in support of Athens Area Homeless Shelter

Your general admission ticket includes delicious heavy hors d’oeuvres, complimentary drinks, and a lively atmosphere filled with great music—all while supporting a vital cause. Grab your favorite PJs and get ready to jam for a purpose! Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!
Hometown Hero Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Your Hometown Hero sponsorship of $5,000 provides critical resources for families to rebuild and thrive. This level includes 10 event tickets and the following benefits:
Exclusive Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor of our event and online auction (if received by 3/21/25), with top-level visibility through an announcement during the event. /// Public Acknowledgment with prominent recognition on our website, a large logo in a Flagpole thank-you ad (if received by 3/21/25), and event signage showcasing your partnership. /// Media & Social Spotlights featuring four dedicated social media posts celebrating your generosity, as well as a mention in a radio ad (if received by 3/21/25). /// Impact Reporting including a personalized impact report detailing the difference your support makes. /// Recognition as a Hometown Hero in our year-end newsletter and annual report.
Your sponsorship helps provide six months of shelter for a family in our ARCH Village Bridge to Home Education Shelter or 40 weeks of full-time childcare for a child experiencing homelessness.
Community Builder Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Your Community Builder sponsorship of $2,500 lays the foundation for a brighter future by helping families build long-term stability and growth. This level includes 8 event tickets and the following benefits:
Recognition & Visibility with placement on our online auction (if received by 3/21/25), year-round visibility on our website with your logo featured prominently, and a medium logo in a Flagpole thank-you ad (if received by 3/21/25). /// Public Acknowledgment through two dedicated social media posts, an announcement of sponsorship during the event, and recognition as a Community Builder in our year-end newsletter and annual report. /// Event Presence with signage showcasing your support. /// Impact helping provide three months of electricity at our Barber Street Shelter or 16 weeks of full-time childcare for a child experiencing homelessness.
Family Partner Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Your Family Partner sponsorship of $1,000 supports families on their journey home by providing essential resources to help them regain stability. This level includes 6 event tickets and the following benefits:
Recognition & Visibility with placement on our online auction (if received by 3/21/25), year-round logo placement on our website, and a small logo in a Flagpole thank-you ad (if received by 3/21/25). /// Public Acknowledgment through a group social media post, an announcement of sponsorship during the event, and recognition as a Family Partner in our year-end newsletter and annual report. /// Event Presence with signage highlighting your support. /// Impact helping provide a one-year supply of milk for children in shelter or 8 weeks of full-time childcare for a child experiencing homelessness.
Childcare Provider Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Your Childcare Provider sponsorship of $500 helps children dream big by ensuring they receive the care they deserve. This level includes 4 event tickets and the following benefits:
Recognition & Visibility with placement on our online auction (if received by 3/21/25). /// Public Acknowledgment through a social media post thanking our sponsors and recognition as a sponsor in our year-end newsletter and annual report. /// Event Presence with signage highlighting your support. /// Impact helping provide two months of groceries for our Barber Street Shelter or one month of full-time childcare for a child experiencing homelessness.
Shelter Friend Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Your Shelter Friend sponsorship of $250 lends a helping hand to families on their path to stability. This level includes 2 event tickets and the following benefits:
Recognition & Visibility with placement on our online auction (if received by 3/21/25). /// Public Acknowledgment through recognition as a sponsor in our year-end newsletter and annual report. /// Event Presence with signage highlighting your support. /// Impact helping provide gas cards for 10 working parents or two weeks of full-time childcare for a child experiencing homelessness.
