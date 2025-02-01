Jammin' in our Jammies in support of Athens Area Homeless Shelter

Your Hometown Hero sponsorship of $5,000 provides critical resources for families to rebuild and thrive. This level includes 10 event tickets and the following benefits: Exclusive Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor of our event and online auction (if received by 3/21/25), with top-level visibility through an announcement during the event. /// Public Acknowledgment with prominent recognition on our website, a large logo in a Flagpole thank-you ad (if received by 3/21/25), and event signage showcasing your partnership. /// Media & Social Spotlights featuring four dedicated social media posts celebrating your generosity, as well as a mention in a radio ad (if received by 3/21/25). /// Impact Reporting including a personalized impact report detailing the difference your support makes. /// Recognition as a Hometown Hero in our year-end newsletter and annual report. Your sponsorship helps provide six months of shelter for a family in our ARCH Village Bridge to Home Education Shelter or 40 weeks of full-time childcare for a child experiencing homelessness. Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!

