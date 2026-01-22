Athens Area Homeless Shelter Inc

Hosted by

Athens Area Homeless Shelter Inc

About this event

Jammin' in our Jammies in support of Athens Area Homeless Shelter 2026

795 Newton Bridge Rd

Athens, GA 30607, USA

General Admission
$50

Your general admission ticket includes delicious breakfast for dinner, complimentary drinks, and a lively atmosphere filled with great music—all while supporting a vital cause. Grab your favorite PJs and get ready to jam for a purpose!


Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!

1 Bead for Heads or Tails
$20

Win a trip to Cancun! 1 bead for $20 and 3 beads for $50!

3 Bead for Heads or Tails (Copy)
$50

Win a trip to Cancun! 1 bead for $20 and 3 beads for $50!

Community Leader Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 14 tickets

Your Community Leader sponsorship of $10,000 provides a full year of rental assistance for a family leaving homelessness in our Going Home program.


This level includes 14 event tickets and the following benefits:

  • Exclusive Presenting Sponsor of our event and joint sponsor of online auction (if received by 3/21/26)
  • Prominent Recognition on our website
  • Large Logo on our Flagpole Thank You ad for all sponsors (if received by 3/21/26)
  • Featured in 3 Social Media Posts celebrating your generosity
  • Announcement of Sponsorship during the event, with Top-Level Visibility
  • Featured as a Hometown Hero in our year-end newsletter and Annual Report
  • Personalized Impact Report highlighting the difference your support makes
  • Signage at the Event to showcase your partnership
  • Radio thank you ad (if received by 3/21/26)

    Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!
Hometown Hero Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Your Hometown Hero sponsorship of $5,000 provides 6 months of housing for a student-parent and their children living in Bridge to Home.


This level includes 10 event tickets and the following benefits:

  • Joint presenting sponsor of our online auction (if received by 3/21/26)
  • Prominent Recognition on our website
  • Large Logo in our Flagpole Thank You ad (if received by 3/21/26)
  • Featured in 2 Social Media Posts celebrating your generosity
  • Featured as a Hometown Hero in our year-end newsletter and Annual Report
  • Signage at the Event to showcase your partnership
  • Radio thank you ad (if received by 3/21/26)


    Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!
Community Builder Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your Community Builder sponsorship of $2,500 lays the foundation for a brighter future and provides a month of shelter for 8 families in our Almost Home emergency shelter.


This level includes 8 event tickets and the following benefits:

  • Recognition on our online auction (if received by 3/21/26)
  • Year-Round Visibility on our website with your logo featured prominently
  • Medium Logo in a Flagpole Thank You ad (if received by 3/21/26)
  • One Dedicated Social Media Post thanking you for your partnership
  • Announcement of Sponsorship during the event
  • Listed as a Community Builder in our year-end newsletter and Annual Report
  • Signage at the Event to highlight your support


Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!

Family Partner Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Your Family Partner sponsorship of $1,000 supports families on their journey home by providing 8 weeks of summer camp tuition for a child experiencing homelessness in our programs.


This level includes 6 event tickets and the following benefits:

  • Recognition on our online auction (if received by 3/21/26)
  • Logo on our website for year-round recognition
  • Small Logo in a Flagpole Thank You ad (if received by 3/21/26)
  • Mention in a Group Social Media Post acknowledging all our supporters
  • Announcement of Sponsorship during the event
  • Listed as a Family Partner in our year-end newsletter and Annual Report
  • Signage at the Event recognizing your support

    Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!
Childcare Provider Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your Childcare Provider sponsorship of $500 helps children dream big and provides 1 month of full-time daycare for a child experiencing homelessness in our programs.


This level includes 4 event tickets and the following benefits:

  • Recognition on our online auction (if received by 3/21/26)
  • Acknowledged in a Social Media Post thanking our sponsors
  • Listed as a sponsor in our year-end newsletter and Annual Report
  • Signage at the Event recognizing your support

    Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!
Shelter Friend Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your Shelter Friend sponsorship of $250 lends a helping hand to families on their path to stability by providing 1 month of supplies for trauma-informed kids groups at both shelters


This level includes 2 event tickets and the following benefits:

  • Recognition on our online auction (if received by 3/21/26)
  • Listed as a sponsor in our year-end newsletter and Annual Report
  • Signage at the Event recognizing your support

    Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!
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