Jammin' in our Jammies in support of Athens Area Homeless Shelter 2026

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Your general admission ticket includes delicious breakfast for dinner, complimentary drinks, and a lively atmosphere filled with great music—all while supporting a vital cause. Grab your favorite PJs and get ready to jam for a purpose!
Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!
Win a trip to Cancun! 1 bead for $20 and 3 beads for $50!
Win a trip to Cancun! 1 bead for $20 and 3 beads for $50!
Your Community Leader sponsorship of $10,000 provides a full year of rental assistance for a family leaving homelessness in our Going Home program.
This level includes 14 event tickets and the following benefits:
Your Hometown Hero sponsorship of $5,000 provides 6 months of housing for a student-parent and their children living in Bridge to Home.
This level includes 10 event tickets and the following benefits:
Your Community Builder sponsorship of $2,500 lays the foundation for a brighter future and provides a month of shelter for 8 families in our Almost Home emergency shelter.
This level includes 8 event tickets and the following benefits:
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Your Family Partner sponsorship of $1,000 supports families on their journey home by providing 8 weeks of summer camp tuition for a child experiencing homelessness in our programs.
This level includes 6 event tickets and the following benefits:
Your Childcare Provider sponsorship of $500 helps children dream big and provides 1 month of full-time daycare for a child experiencing homelessness in our programs.
This level includes 4 event tickets and the following benefits:
Your Shelter Friend sponsorship of $250 lends a helping hand to families on their path to stability by providing 1 month of supplies for trauma-informed kids groups at both shelters
This level includes 2 event tickets and the following benefits:
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!