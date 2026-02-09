Jamul Little League's Silent Auction

Hosted by
This 30-minute photography session is perfect for quick, meaningful moments you want beautifully captured. Ideal for individuals, couples, families, kids, or milestone moments, this session offers a relaxed and efficient experience without feeling rushed.
Enjoy a relaxing two-night stay in beautiful Point Loma, one of San Diego’s most charming coastal communities. This getaway offers the perfect blend of ocean air, local dining, and laid-back coastal vibes.
Enjoy an unforgettable escape at Sycuan with this luxury resort package. This experience includes a complimentary one-night stay, a round of golf for two, a meal for two, and a spa service, offering the perfect blend of relaxation, recreation, and indulgence.
Whether you’re teeing off on the course, unwinding at the spa, or enjoying a delicious meal together, this package delivers a complete resort getaway all in one place. Ideal for couples or friends looking to enjoy a high-end retreat close to home.
A perfect opportunity to relax, recharge, and experience everything Sycuan has to offer.
This package pairs a sushi restaurant gift card with a bottle of sake, serving up everything you need for a delicious night out (or in).
Perfect for date night, friends night, or a “treat yourself” kind of evening—roll after roll and sip after sip. Fresh fish, good vibes, and smooth sake… what more could you ask for?
Warning: may result in happy bellies and serious sushi cravings.
Bring out your inner kid (or take the kids!) with this 4-pack of Legoland tickets. Explore incredible rides, creative LEGO builds, and interactive attractions for a day full of fun and adventure.
Perfect for families, friends, or LEGO lovers of all ages, this package promises laughter, excitement, and memories that will last long after the bricks are back in the box.
Let your imagination run wild at Legoland!
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a little pampering with this Lash and Wax Gift Certificate. Perfect for refreshing your look, enhancing your natural beauty, and indulging in some well-deserved self-care.
Whether it’s a lash lift, eyebrow shaping, or a waxing service, this certificate is your ticket to feeling confident, polished, and fabulous.
A perfect gift for anyone who loves to look—and feel—their best!
Pick any home game in May or June for 6 tickets to the Padres!
The Tickets have one of the best views in the stadium! PCF Row 1 Seats 1, 2, 3 and 4 and PCF Row 2 seats 3 and 4.
These are Premier Club Seats that have access to the Lexus Club behind them in the terrace as well as the ability to order food and drinks to your seat on your phone / the Padres app.
Score a home run with this official baseball jersey, personally signed by Michael King! A must-have for fans and collectors alike, this jersey captures the excitement of the game and the prestige of owning a piece of sports history.
Perfect for display in your home, office, or man cave, this collectible is a standout addition to any sports memorabilia collection.
Show your team spirit and take home a piece of the game!
Score a home run with this official baseball jersey, personally signed by Blake Snell! A must-have for fans and collectors alike, this jersey captures the excitement of the game and the prestige of owning a piece of sports history.
Perfect for display in your home, office, or man cave, this collectible is a standout addition to any sports memorabilia collection.
Show your team spirit and take home a piece of the game!
Give your car the VIP treatment with a 3-month Soapy Joe’s membership! Unlimited washes, endless shine, zero hassle—because your car deserves to sparkle as much as you do.
Turn heads with this Kendra Scott necklace and earrings set! Perfect for nights out, special occasions, or just adding a little sparkle to your day—this chic set is guaranteed to make you shine.
Bid on an exclusive opportunity for one private pitching lesson with Garrett Stein Pitching. This personalized session is designed to help players improve mechanics, build confidence, and sharpen their pitching skills through expert instruction and focused training.
Location: JLL Fields
Scheduled at a mutually agreed upon time.
Perfect for developing pitchers looking to elevate their game with professional coaching in a supportive training environment. Contact: 619-323-6896
Enjoy a unique evening getting to know your local heroes with a private dinner at Jamul Fire Station 36.
The winning bidder will work with Jeremy Adams to get all setup for a March 14th dinner at 6:30PM
Contact Jeremy: 619-490-6826
Your experience includes:
-A Guided tour of the fire station
-Meet and greet with the firefighters of your local station
-dinner shared together at the station
-Dinner will be provided by Jamul Little League
This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to say Thank you, learn more about what firefighters do, and enjoy great food and great company in a truly special setting.
Treat yourself or someone special to a deliciously memorable experience with this Edible Arrangements gift certificate! Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, thank-yous, or “just because,” this sweet prize lets the winner choose from beautifully crafted fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate-dipped strawberries, gourmet treats, and more.
Whether you're celebrating a big win, surprising a loved one, or indulging your own sweet tooth, this gift certificate delivers smiles in every bite. Fresh, fun, and fabulously tasty — it’s a crowd-pleaser for any occasion!
Bid high and bring home something sweet while supporting our league! ⚾🍓
Experience the all-new Jamul 23 Buffet at Jamul Casino — where variety, flavor, and fun come together!
These food vouchers are your ticket to an exciting all-you-can-enjoy dining experience featuring an impressive spread of fresh, chef-prepared favorites. From savory comfort classics and international specialties to crisp salads and irresistible desserts, there’s something to satisfy every craving.
Perfect for a night out, a celebration with friends, or simply treating yourself, Jamul 23 Buffet offers a vibrant atmosphere and a feast worth coming back for. Bid on these vouchers and enjoy a delicious dining experience that truly has it all!
Le Petit Chef - the smallest chef in the world - presents a sophisticated 3D cinema directly on your plate, combined with excellent gastronomy. Before, during and after the meal, the little chef entertains you with various performances and recordings. When the food is on the table, the show moves into the background and the curtain goes up for international delicacies. The dinner show in San Diego inspires whole families all over the world.
Burgeon Beer Superfan Bundle 🍺
Calling all craft beer lovers! This Burgeon Beer bundle is brewed for true fans. Featuring a generous supply of one delicious Burgeon favorite (21+) and tons of awesome Burgeon merch, you’ll be repping your go-to brewery in style. From comfy shirts to fun beer-themed gear and accessories, this package is perfect for game days, beach days, or just kicking back with friends.
And to top it off? A Brody’s gift card to keep the good food and good vibes flowing.
Stock the fridge. Rock the merch. Raise your bid.
Cheers to Burgeon and happy bidding! 🍻
Bring a little retro bar charm home with this classic Coors Banquet neon sign. Featuring the iconic golden logo and warm glowing neon, this piece instantly sets the mood—whether it’s lighting up a garage, home bar, man cave, or party space. The rich amber and red tones give off that unmistakable vintage tavern vibe, celebrating the legendary “Banquet Beer” that’s been a favorite since 1873.
Eye-catching, nostalgic, and effortlessly cool, this sign isn’t just décor—it’s a statement piece for any beer lover who appreciates timeless style and ice-cold tradition. 🍻
