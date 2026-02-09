Jamul Little League's Silent Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable escape at Sycuan with this luxury resort package. This experience includes a complimentary one-night stay, a round of golf for two, a meal for two, and a spa service, offering the perfect blend of relaxation, recreation, and indulgence.

Whether you’re teeing off on the course, unwinding at the spa, or enjoying a delicious meal together, this package delivers a complete resort getaway all in one place. Ideal for couples or friends looking to enjoy a high-end retreat close to home.

A perfect opportunity to relax, recharge, and experience everything Sycuan has to offer.