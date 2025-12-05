Florida Youth Sporting Clays Association

Hosted by

Florida Youth Sporting Clays Association

About this event

June 7, 2026 Fundraising Shoot

12399 NE 224th St

Okeechobee, FL 34972, USA

Individual Participant
$150

Each participant will receive 100 rounds of ammo, 100 targets, lunch, golf cart, and more.

Ammo Sponsor
$5,000

Exclusive tent at check in

Team of 4 participants

3 minute presentation for attendees

Company logo on shirts

Company logo on sponsor banners

Station sign with logo

Optional inclusion of items in swag bag

Clay Sponsor
$5,000

Exclusive tent at first station

Team of 4 participants

3 minute presentation for attendees

Company logo on shirts

Company logo on sponsor banners

Station sign with logo

Optional inclusion of items in swag bag

Green Bird Sponsor
$4,000

Exclusive tent at the green bird station

Team of 4 participants

Company logo on shirts

Company logo on sponsor banners

Station sign with logo

Optional inclusion of items in swag bag

Long Bird Sponsor
$4,000

Exclusive tent at the long bird station

Team of 4 participants

Company logo on shirts

Company logo on sponsor banners

Station sign with logo

Optional inclusion of items in swag bag

Award Sponsor
$3,000

Assist the Emcee during awards & photos

Team of 4 participants

1 minute presentation for attendees

Company logo on shirts

Company logo on sponsor banners

Optional inclusion of items in swag bag

Lunch Sponsor
$3,000

Company logo displayed on tables during lunch & awards

Team of 4 participants

Perform invocation before lunch is served (optional)

Company logo on shirts

Company logo on sponsor banners

Optional inclusion of items in swag bag

Golf Cart Sponsor
$2,500

Exclusive access to provide snacks/drinks on the course during the shoot

2 registrations included

Company logo on shirts

Company logo on sponsor banners

Optional inclusion of items in swag bag

Koozie Sponsor
$1,000

Company logo on koozies at beer tent

Company name on sponsor banners

Optional inclusion of items in swag bag

Station Sponsor
$500

Station sign with Logo

Company name will be listed on shirts

Company name will be listed on sponsor banners

Optional inclusion of items in swag bags

Shirt Sponsor
$250

Company name will be listed on shirts

Company name will be listed on sponsor banners

Optional inclusion of items in swag bags

Swag Sponsor
$50

For just $50, provide 150 items for swag bags

Add a donation for Florida Youth Sporting Clays Association

$

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