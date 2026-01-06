Jan 20th Cat Spay/Neuter

The ticket price is ONLY A DEPOSIT to hold your appointment spot. When you pick up your animal(s) from the spay/neuter surgery, $25 of each $26.50 deposit will be applied toward the bill that you owe at that time. If the bill is less than the deposit you paid, you will be refunded the difference.



Please note that this deposit is non-refundable should you not show, arrive late, or cancel your appointment less than 4 days before the date you are scheduled for.