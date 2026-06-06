FULL EVENT DESCRIPTION
🎾 Janaprerana Kids Tennis Summer Camp 2026
Janaprerana is excited to offer a fun and affordable summer tennis program for children ages 7 and above. This camp is designed to help young players build confidence, improve coordination, learn tennis fundamentals, and enjoy an active summer in a positive environment.
Program Highlights
✅ 10 Instructor-Led Sessions
✅ Skill-Based Tennis Training
✅ Fun Drills and Match Play
✅ Beginner to Intermediate Friendly
✅ Training Balls Included
✅ Small Group Learning Environment
Schedule
Fridays
🕢 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM
Saturdays
🕗 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Camp Start Date
📅 June 12, 2026
No Classes During Holiday Weekends
❌ Juneteenth Weekend: June 19–21, 2026
❌ Independence Day Weekend: July 3–5, 2026
Final Session
📅 July 25, 2026
10-Class Schedule
- June 12 (Friday)
- June 13 (Saturday)
- June 26 (Friday)
- June 27 (Saturday)
- July 10 (Friday)
- July 11 (Saturday)
- July 17 (Friday)
- July 18 (Saturday)
- July 24 (Friday)
- July 25 (Saturday)
Registration Fee
💲 $50 Per Child
Includes:
- All 10 sessions
- Tennis training balls
- Structured coaching and drills
Eligibility
👦👧 Boys & Girls Ages 7 and Above
Players of all skill levels are welcome.
What to Bring
✔ Tennis Racquet
✔ Athletic Shoes
✔ Water Bottle
✔ Comfortable Sportswear
Registration Policy
- Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Space is limited and registration will close once capacity is reached.
- No walk-in registrations will be accepted after the program reaches capacity.
ORGANIZER INFORMATION
Janaprerana
"Inspire and Be Inspired by People"
📞 252-674-3604
🌐 Janaprerana Website
FULL EVENT DESCRIPTION
🎾 Janaprerana Kids Tennis Summer Camp 2026
Janaprerana is excited to offer a fun and affordable summer tennis program for children ages 7 and above. This camp is designed to help young players build confidence, improve coordination, learn tennis fundamentals, and enjoy an active summer in a positive environment.
Program Highlights
✅ 10 Instructor-Led Sessions
✅ Skill-Based Tennis Training
✅ Fun Drills and Match Play
✅ Beginner to Intermediate Friendly
✅ Training Balls Included
✅ Small Group Learning Environment
Schedule
Fridays
🕢 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM
Saturdays
🕗 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Camp Start Date
📅 June 12, 2026
No Classes During Holiday Weekends
❌ Juneteenth Weekend: June 19–21, 2026
❌ Independence Day Weekend: July 3–5, 2026
Final Session
📅 July 25, 2026
10-Class Schedule
- June 12 (Friday)
- June 13 (Saturday)
- June 26 (Friday)
- June 27 (Saturday)
- July 10 (Friday)
- July 11 (Saturday)
- July 17 (Friday)
- July 18 (Saturday)
- July 24 (Friday)
- July 25 (Saturday)
Registration Fee
💲 $50 Per Child
Includes:
- All 10 sessions
- Tennis training balls
- Structured coaching and drills
Eligibility
👦👧 Boys & Girls Ages 7 and Above
Players of all skill levels are welcome.
What to Bring
✔ Tennis Racquet
✔ Athletic Shoes
✔ Water Bottle
✔ Comfortable Sportswear
Registration Policy
- Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Space is limited and registration will close once capacity is reached.
- No walk-in registrations will be accepted after the program reaches capacity.
ORGANIZER INFORMATION
Janaprerana
"Inspire and Be Inspired by People"
📞 252-674-3604
🌐 Janaprerana Website