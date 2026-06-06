FULL EVENT DESCRIPTION

🎾 Janaprerana Kids Tennis Summer Camp 2026

Janaprerana is excited to offer a fun and affordable summer tennis program for children ages 7 and above. This camp is designed to help young players build confidence, improve coordination, learn tennis fundamentals, and enjoy an active summer in a positive environment.

Program Highlights

✅ 10 Instructor-Led Sessions

✅ Skill-Based Tennis Training

✅ Fun Drills and Match Play

✅ Beginner to Intermediate Friendly

✅ Training Balls Included

✅ Small Group Learning Environment

Schedule

Fridays

🕢 7:30 AM – 8:30 AM

Saturdays

🕗 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Camp Start Date

📅 June 12, 2026

No Classes During Holiday Weekends

❌ Juneteenth Weekend: June 19–21, 2026

❌ Independence Day Weekend: July 3–5, 2026

Final Session

📅 July 25, 2026

10-Class Schedule

June 12 (Friday) June 13 (Saturday) June 26 (Friday) June 27 (Saturday) July 10 (Friday) July 11 (Saturday) July 17 (Friday) July 18 (Saturday) July 24 (Friday) July 25 (Saturday)

Registration Fee

💲 $50 Per Child

Includes:

All 10 sessions

Tennis training balls

Structured coaching and drills

Eligibility

👦👧 Boys & Girls Ages 7 and Above

Players of all skill levels are welcome.

What to Bring

✔ Tennis Racquet

✔ Athletic Shoes

✔ Water Bottle

✔ Comfortable Sportswear

Registration Policy

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Space is limited and registration will close once capacity is reached.

No walk-in registrations will be accepted after the program reaches capacity.

ORGANIZER INFORMATION

Janaprerana

"Inspire and Be Inspired by People"

📞 252-674-3604

🌐 Janaprerana Website