2026 Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a Two-night stay in an Ocean View with Terrace Room (1 King Bed or 2 Queen Beds) for 2 adults.
$3,000 value.
Validity: March, 2027
This gift certificate cannot be used in conjunction with any
other offers or private events. Promotional blackout periods may apply due to seasonal periods or
special events included but not limited to Thanksgiving and Festive holidays (including Christmas Eve,
Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day) Reservations are subject to availability. This gift
certificate expires in March, 2027.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 4-night off-peak stay at a private Vermont mountain home near Stowe (Morrisville, VT). Estimated value: $2400.
Photos & Details can be found here:
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1547101672206330921?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=da78687a-616c-43e2-901e-f006555d81c9
Blackout Dates:
Dates will be mutually agreed upon and subject to availability. Potential option to upgrade it to a peak weekend for an additional fee.
Donated by Andrea & Bill Moschella
Starting bid
Limited Edition Oversized NBA Cropped Sherpa Jacket by Jill Martin: Size XS/S. Valued at $160.
Starting bid
5 Piece Sapphire & Diamond Gold Jewelry Set. Pictures do not do this gorgeous set justice!
Valued at $7,090.
Donated by Dan Whitman
Starting bid
1-Hour Private Training & Range Session with Owner of Artemis Sporting Arms of Orange, CT, Dan Paris. Valued at $125.
Firearm, ear protection, and eye protection will be provided or feel free to bring your own! Winner is responsible for ammunition used during this session, which can be purchased on site if needed. Pistol permit is not required.
Starting bid
1-month of 8-30-minute Personal Training sessions at Elevate U Fitness in Ansonia, CT. Valued at $255.
Enjoy:
Donated by Caitlin & Matt Hyatt
Starting bid
You had me at margarita! This festive basket features a Ninja SLUSHI Professional Frozen Drink Maker plus fun accessories to help you shake up the perfect frozen cocktail. Perfect for parties, summer nights, or any time you want to turn your kitchen into a mini margarita bar!
Valued at $500
Starting bid
60-Minute De-Stress Massage at Adam Broderick in Ridgefield or Southbury. Valued at $109.
Expires 6-21-26.
Starting bid
1-Year Family/Grandparent Membership to the Mystic Seaport Museum (2 adults & all children under 18) *Winner must return completed form by July 1, 2026. Expires 1 year from form submission.
Valued at $160.
The Family / Grandparents Membership at Mystic Seaport Museum is designed for families and grandparents who wish to explore maritime history together. This membership level offers a range of benefits for two named adults and all their children or grandchildren under the age of 18.
This Membership offers unlimited year-round admission, free entry to annual festivals and events, and a subscription to the museum magazine. Members enjoy exclusive programming, discounts of 10-20% on classes, camps, and events, as well as access to the Members’ Lounge with complimentary beverages. Additionally, members receive 10% off in museum shops and restaurants, and double discounts in the museum stores each December.
Starting bid
Antique gold-filled ladies lorgnette watch chain with slide charm and large baroque freshwater cultured pearl charm. Lorgnette chain c. 1880, American.
Valued at $245.
Donated by Gilded Lily
Starting bid
Family Pass for 6 Adults to The Salem Witch Museum.
PASSES ARE NOT VALID FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER (10/1 to 10/31).
Valued at $99.
Expires 7 years from day of issue.
The Salem Witch Museum examines one of the most enduring and emotional events in American History, the Salem witch trials of 1692. The museum consists of two presentations. The first provides an immersive look into the events of 1692. Visitors experience the drama of that dark time though thirteen life-size stage sets, figures, lighting and narration as they are witness to the web of lies and intrigue of the Salem witch-hunt.
Starting bid
Men's NBA Hoodie (2XL)
Valued at $85
Starting bid
Napa Auto Parts Carlyle 325 Cranking Amp 12 Volt Jump Starter and Power Supply
Valued at $245
Starting bid
2 vouchers to any Playhouse on Park production in West Hartford, CT.
Valued at $117.
Not valid on special events or fundraisers.
Valid until March 21, 2027
Starting bid
Aesthetic, ground-level, picnic for up to 8 people (valued at $275).
Pick your location, plan your menu, and invite your friends & family!
Although we love our furry friends, no pets please!
Starting bid
Antique gold-filled engraved heart locket, designed with petite white freshwater cultured pearl detail and vintage gold filled rope chain. Locket c.1920, chain c.1960, American.
Valued at $245
Donated by Gilded Lily
Starting bid
Gift certificate for 1-Year Membership (Any type)!
Valued at up to $975.
Y Membership Includes:
Starting bid
4 Himalayan Salt Room Sessions at Verbena Holistic Center located in Southington. Valued at $140.
Salt Therapy, also known as Halotherapy, offers a gentle and non-invasive approach to healing and stress relief. Salt Therapy has ancient roots, and salt has been providing mankind with a powerful source of healing and rejuvenation for thousands of years.
Starting bid
Treat your furry best friend to the ultimate bundle of fun! This basket includes a cozy dog bed, a variety of toys, tasty treats, a leash, dog food bowl and more - everything your pup needs for playtime, comfort and tail-wagging happiness!
Valued at $150
Donated by Affordable Power Wash
Starting bid
Voucher for 2 tickets to a main stage performance in 2025/2026 season.
Valued at $150
The Westport Country Playhouse is a renowned regional theater located in Westport, Connecticut. Established in 1931 by theater producer Lawrence Langner, the Playhouse has a rich history of producing professional theater and has been a cultural hub in the community for decades. The Westport Country Playhouse is dedicated to producing theater from playwrights, actors, directors, and designers of all backgrounds. The Playhouse aims to entertain audiences while exploring human and societal issues through its performances
Starting bid
Sterling Necklace with Pink Druzy Stones
Valued at $250.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate to go towards public or private event tickets at Puddle Pub in Milford or Branford.
Party on the water in Connecticut’s only pedal powered party boat operated on the beautiful Long Island Sound in sunny Milford and Branford!
This relaxing excursion is perfect for bachelorette, corporate, family, friend or birthday parties. Paddle Pub's custom crafted boat ﬁts up to 20 people in Milford or 26 in Branford. 12 pedaling stations with a bar table, and has coolers, stereo and even a bathroom!
Gratuity not included
Starting bid
Packed with everything needed for an evening of fun and connection! This basket features a variety of family-friendly board and card games. Perfect for all ages, it's a great way to unplug, laugh together and create lasting memories with family and friends!
Valued at $200
Games included: Sorry, Yahtzee, Jenga, Monopolgy, Banagrams, Uno, Trouble, Clue, Battleship, Candy Land, Life, Connect 4, Operation, Twister, Don't Break the Ice and a 6-pack of family-friendly card games
Starting bid
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Hartford Wolf Pack: 4 tickets to a home game during the 2026-27 regular season!
Exact game will be determined by coordinating with Ticket Sales Coordinator to find the best, mutually accommodating game dates.
Valued at $190.
Hartford Yard Goats: Voucher for 4 Right Field Porch Tickets for Regular Season Home Game (Tue-Thur)! Expires 9-6-26.
Starting bid
Antique gold-filled watch chains with T-bar detail and faceted rock crystal stone charm. Chains c.1900. English.
Valued at $459
Donated by Gilded Lily
Starting bid
Experience the magic of live music with the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra! This item includes a gift certificate for two (2) section A tickets to any 2026-2027 concert of your choice. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of world-class performances, from classical favorites to contemporary masterpieces - perfect for music lovers looking to create a night of culture, elegance and inspiration.
The 2026-2027 season will be announced in late Spring 2026.
Valued at $120
Starting bid
Sunday Night Football Men's Quarter Zip XL, hat and mug
Valued at $129
Starting bid
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests (value of $600). Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Starting bid
2 Reiki Sessions for people or animals with Reiki Master Carmelita Rifkin
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Antique gold-filled cameo with fancy bezel, white freshwater cultured pearl detail, and sterling silver adjustable chain with pyrite stones at clasp. Cameo c.1920, Chain is new-vintage. English.
Valued at $295
Donated by Gilded Lily
Starting bid
Milan Cortina Olympic Women's Mid-Weight Down Puffer Jacket Polo Ralph Lauren XL
Valued at $500
Starting bid
2 Person Voucher for the following 3 Concerts:
Twin Titans
Brahms & Schumann
Featuring Garrick Ohlsson on Piano
April 26, 2026 at 3:00PM
Fine Arts Center
CT State Community College
Naugatuck Valley, Waterbury CT
April in Paris circa 1926
April 12, 2026 at 4:00PM
Litchfield Community Center
Litchfield, CT
Harold Lloyd's "Speedy" A Silent Film with Live Score
June 13, 2026 at 4:00PM
Edmond Town Hall
Newtown, CT
Valued at $298
The Symphony draws over 100 talented musicians from across New England to perform in its concert series at the Naugatuck Valley Community College Fine Arts Center in Waterbury and various locations throughout Litchfield County.
Starting bid
Indulge your sweet tooth with this fun-filled basket, which includes a Cuisinart ice cream maker, a variety of toppings and mixings and all the essentials to create your own frozen treats at home. Perfect for dessert lovers of all ages - get ready to scoop, swirl and savor endless ice cream creations!
Valued at $225
Starting bid
Upgrade your home theater with this stylish 4K TV featuring vibrant colors, rich contrast, and an advanced 4K processor. Stay endlessly entertained with thousands of on-demand shows and movies and enjoy peace of mind as you watch thanks to Samsung's proprietary triple-layer security that protects your personal data across all connected devices at once.
Valued at $398
Donated by Witherly Electric, LLC
Starting bid
Enjoy a $200 gift card to John's Cafe of Woodbury, CT!
Whether you are looking for a great steak or homemade pasta, a special salad or a fresh baked dessert, John's Cafe is the perfect choice. Select from a menu full of intriguing appetizers and entrees made from fresh, mostly locally grown meats and produce. Be sure to check out our ever-changing wine and dinner specials and don't hesitate to request your own twist on any of our offerings. We enjoy making your meal just the way you like it and we are happy to offer pairing suggestions from our extensive wine list. Top off your meal with a wide selection of fine after dinner drinks. And don't forget to take advantage of our BYOB with NO CORKAGE FEE every Sunday and Monday!
Starting bid
Antique gold-filled engraved square locket, designed with champagne freshwater cultured pearl detail and vintage gold filled rope chain. Locket c.1900, chain c.1950. English.
Valued at $285
Donated by Gilded Lily
Starting bid
2-Hour Social Media Strategy Call + Pre-Call Audit + 30-Day Roadmap
A high-level consulting experience that includes:
Valued at $375.
EverRio Creative Studio is a boutique social media, marketing, and branding agency founded by Jessica Riordan.
Starting bid
Voucher for Two (2) tickets to "The Music Man" on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 7:30PM
Location: The Palace Theater in Waterbury, CT
Valued at $118
Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE MUSIC MAN follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize — this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef.
His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Til There Was You," "Pickalittle" and “Gary, Indiana," THE MUSIC MAN is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.
Starting bid
NBC Sports Milan Cortina Olympic Ralph Lauren Long-Sleeved Quarter Zip Moisture Wicking Shirt Women's M, Beanie with pom pom, Olympic pin, and poster
Valued at $179
Starting bid
2 VIP tickets for Marine & Maritime Public Education Cruise out of Groton, CT. Expires 4-30-28.
Valued at $90.
Example cruises:
Seal Watch: Mar-Apr
Explore the sea life in Long Island Sound and learn how to use a wide range of oceanographic equipment as part of our "hands-on" flagship environmental monitoring program aboard the Enviro-Lab Research Vessel. Participation is expected!
Oceanographic: Jun-Aug
Join us for a guided tour of Long Island and Fishers Island Sounds aboard the Enviro-Lab Research Vessel. We will visit multiple locations for Seal watching as you learn about these unique travelers, the Harbor Seals, on their migratory journey from Maine. The Enviro-Lab has plenty of space on deck for optimal viewing and is equipped with heated cabins and a "vessel" type restroom.
Starting bid
Party of 10 Distillery Tour with Wild Moon Liqueurs tasting and cocktail sampling. Valued at $150.
Hartford Flavor Company is dedicated to revolutionizing the cocktail experience by offering uniquely flavored, natural liqueurs that align with the modern "cocktail culture." Their mission emphasizes the celebration of organic botanicals and the revival of traditional cocktail rituals.
Starting bid
Valued at $500
Starting bid
NBC Sports Cutter & Buck Moisture Wicking Zip Up Women's L and NBC Water Bottle
Valued at $123
Starting bid
1-month of 8-30-minute Personal Training sessions at Elevate U Fitness in Ansonia, CT. Valued at $255.
Enjoy:
Donated by Caitlin & Matt Hyatt
Starting bid
Bring the magic of the movies to your backyard! This package includes a 20' outdoor inflatable movie screen, TV projector, inflatable pull-out couch and a box of fun treats! for the perfect night of movies, snacks and fun!
Valued at $500
Starting bid
4 Single Day General Admission Tickets. Valued at $264.
Admission includes unlimited rides and access to Crocodile Cove Water Park.
Expires 09-07-26
Admission is free for children 3 and under.
Starting bid
Jane Doe No More charcuterie board handcrafted by Survivors Speak Outreach Team Member, Tracy DiGiovancarlo. Valued at $75.
Starting bid
Voucher for 2 adult and two 2 child tickets to any NHSO concert during 2026-2027 season (September 2026 to June 2027).
Valued at $158
The New Haven Symphony Orchestra (NHSO), established in 1894, is the fourth-oldest orchestra in the United States. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, the NHSO comprises over 65 professional musicians, many of whom reside in the Greater New Haven area. The NHSO offers a diverse range of concerts, including classical repertoire, pops concerts, and educational programs
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