2026 Gala Silent Auction

Enjoy a Two-night stay in an Ocean View with Terrace Room (1 King Bed or 2 Queen Beds) for 2 adults.

$3,000 value.





https://phcabodelsol.com/





Validity: March, 2027





This gift certificate cannot be used in conjunction with any

other offers or private events. Promotional blackout periods may apply due to seasonal periods or

special events included but not limited to Thanksgiving and Festive holidays (including Christmas Eve,

Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day) Reservations are subject to availability. This gift

certificate expires in March, 2027.