Janet's Journey 5th Annual Golf Tournament

201 Chadwick Rd

Haverhill, MA 01835, USA

Lunch Ticket
$75

Not a golfer? That's okay! You can still come and socialize, enjoy lunch, and participate in the many raffles we will be offering.

Team Golf Ticket
$600
This ticket includes 4 tickets for your golf team ($150/person)

Presenting Sponsor
$3,000

* Logo/name recognition on event day banner and event flyer * Your business card or promotional item in event bag * Shout out during event * Complimentary foursome with cart

Eagle Sponsor
$1,500

* Logo/name recognition in every golf cart and on event flyer * Your business card or promotional item in event bag * Shout out during event

Birdie Sponsor
$1,000

* Business logo/name recognition on event flyer * Business logo/name recognition at putting green * Shout out during event

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

* Business logo/name recognition on lunch tables * Shout out during event

Hole In One Sponsor
$500

Business name and logo highlighted at Hole 11 and on event flyer

Breakfast Sponsor
$500

Business name and logo on breakfast table and event flyer

Longest Drive Sponsor
$500

Business name and logo displayed at tee box

Closest to The Pin Sponsor
$500

Business name and logo displayed at tee box

Tee Box sponsor
$125

Business name displayed at tee box

Golf Bag Sponsor
$500

Get an item in the golf bag with your logo on it!

