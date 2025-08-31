Janmastami + Radhastami Paintings Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Kaliya can be seen to represent destructive tendencies like anger, greed, and envy that can poison our minds and souls. Krishna's dance on Kaliya's heads symbolizes the spiritual journey and the effort required to purify our consciousness and overcome these internal demons.
Starting bid
When Mother Yashoda looked into little Krishna’s mouth to check for dirt, she was stunned to behold the entire universe—galaxies, planets, devas, and all creation—residing within Him. Overwhelmed with awe and love, she realized her son was the Supreme Lord, yet her motherly affection soon bound Him again.
Starting bid
When mischievous Krishna broke pots of butter, Mother Yashoda tried to bind Him with ropes. Each rope fell two fingers short, until Krishna, conquered by her pure love, allowed Himself to be tied. This pastime shows the Supreme Lord becomes bound, not by strength, but by the devotion of His devotees.
Starting bid
The loving gopīs joyfully bathe little Krishna, their hearts overflowing with affection. They gently anoint His lotus body with fragrant oils, pour cool water over Him, and dress Him in fresh garments and ornaments. Though He is the Lord of the universe, He accepts their tender service like an innocent, playful child.
Starting bid
A humble fruit seller called out in Vraja, and little Krishna eagerly ran with a handful of grains to trade. Most grains slipped through His tiny fingers, yet she lovingly gave Him fruits. In return, her basket miraculously overflowed with jewels—showing how Krishna rewards sincere love with limitless generosity.
Starting bid
This huge painting beautifully captures Mother Yashoda’s tender embrace of little Krishna. Krishna, with His enchanting blue form, peacock feather, and playful and affectionate smile, clings to her. The mirrored frame and floral backdrop enhance the divine warmth.
