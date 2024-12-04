January 2025 - Stated Meeting Dinner

1331 S Escondido Blvd

Escondido, CA 92025

Dinner Ticket - Donate Online
$15
Make your donation for dinner now!
Dinner Ticket - Donate at the Door
free
Make your donation in person at the door!
Prospect - First Visit
free
Interested in Masonry and attending dinner for the first time? RSVP for dinner with us and enjoy dinner with us!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing